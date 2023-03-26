scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Bengal reports first Covid death after three months

By News Bureau

Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) West Bengal has reported its first Covid death in over three months.

On Saturday night, Gobindo Kundu (72), a resident of Nadia district, passed away. Sources in the state health department said that the deceased was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with complications. He had severe respiratory problems and was undergoing treatment.

Later he was admitted to the state-run Infection Disease (ID) Hospital at Beliaghata in Kolkata, where he died.

His family members said that he was transferred from the private hospital to the ID hospital after his test report for Covid-19 came positive.

Currently, the total number of active cases in West Bengal is 61.

The state health department is yet to issue a fresh Covid bulletin. The last bulletin issued on this count was on January 28.

–IANS

src/dpb

Previous article
Seven years of abuse-obscenity: Minister takes notice, finally (IANS Column: B-Town)
This May Also Interest You
News

Seven years of abuse-obscenity: Minister takes notice, finally (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Priyanka gives a glimpse of trying to enjoy 'Saturday night' with hubby Nick

News

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life in Varanasi hotel

News

Kamya Panjabi: I am not open to any dance reality shows

Sports

Football: Mexico boss Cocca urges patience before Jamaica duel

News

Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumours after they're seen kissing

Sports

Pant must take his time to recover, says Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly

News

Alia Bhatt sends gifts for NTR Jr's kids from her clothing brand

News

Would like to have a romantic relationship with Tabu on screen: Deepak Dobriyal

News

Kaveri Priyam on how she makes a balance between her professional, personal life

News

Big B says 'the injuries heal slowly' as he gives health update

News

Guru Randhawa wishes 'everyday growth' to recuperating Rishabh Pant as he shares pic

News

Ram Charan cuts birthday cake on RC15 set with Kiara Advani

News

Suniel Shetty reminisces about his shooting days for 'Border'

News

Nicolas Cage would love to reprise his dracula role if 'Renfield' gets sequel

News

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage

News

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn costume unveiled in 'Joker: Folie A Deux' set photos

News

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US