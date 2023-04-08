scorecardresearch
Bihar registers first covid death in 2023

By Agency News Desk

Patna, April 8 (IANS) With cases of covid infection increasing in the country, Bihar’s first casualty happened this year in Gaya district, late on Friday night.

“The deceased is a 70-year-old woman, a native of Makhdumpur village in Gaya district. She was admitted to Magadh medical college and hospital in Gaya three days ago after the complaint of uneasiness in breathing,” said Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, civil surgeon of Gaya.

During the treatment, doctors conducted an RTPCR test where she turned out positice positive. We have initiated the process of cremation according to the Covid 19 protocols,” he said.

This is the first case of death due to corona in Gaya in the last 2 years.

The officer further said that there are 8 covid positive patients who are admitted in hospitals in the district and are undergoing treatment,” Singh said.

–IANS

ajk/kvd

