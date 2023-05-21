scorecardresearch
Boy dies of heart attack in T'gana village, parents cut birthday cake to fulfil his wish

By Agency News Desk

Adilabad (Telangana), May 21 (IANS) A 16-year-old boy died of suspected heart attack a day before his birthday in the Babapur village of Telangana’s Asifabad district, and the grief-stricken parents cut the cake with the body on the side to fulfil his wish.

The boy’s birthday was on May 19 and he died on Thursday evening at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for stomach trouble.

The parents brought the body home. They observed his birthday soon after the bell struck 12 for Friday. Gunavanth Rao and Lalitha, the parents of the boy and relatives arranged for a cake and celebrated birthday by cutting cake beside the boy’s dead body.

They also prayed for him. They held the deceased boy’s hand while cutting the cake. They clapped and sang happy birthday songs for him even as the boy’s body lay on the cot.

The boy’s funeral was conducted later on Friday. The family said that their boy developed a stomach ache at home and was admitted to the Mancherial hospital. The boy died while being treated.

The doctors have maintained that the death occurred due to heart attack and were waiting for a post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

–IANS

mka/dpb

