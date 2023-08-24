scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Central universities research says coconut coir has anti-cancerous qualities

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, 24 Aug (IANS) Researchers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Delhi University and Institute of Medical Sciences have developed a flavoring compound using coconut coir which the claim to have antioxidant properties as well as antimicrobial and anti-cancerous qualities in it.

According to the BHU officials, the findings of the study have been published in journals like Bioresource Technology, Food Biotechnology and Applied Food Biotechnology. The work will be highly beneficial for the food processing and pharma industries.

BHU said that the team of researchers in its study used temple waste coconut coir as base material for fermentative production of food flavor.

Dr. Abhishek Dutt Tripathi, Department of Dairy Science and Food Technology, Institute of Agricultural Sciences said that cities like Varanasi, which have great religious and spiritual significance, produce massive amount of temple waste which has large quantities of coconut coir.

“This waste though biodegradable, if not regulated properly, poses threat to the environment and serves as the breeding ground for numerous microbial diseases. There is a vast scope for using coconut coir as it is rich in lignocellulosic biomass,” he said.

He said that there have been studies describing the different approaches to converting coconut coir waste’s lignocellulosic biomass into value-added aromatics.

“We have attempted to take this work a step forward to prepare edible flavoring compound using lignocellulosic biomass of the coconut coir with the help of Bacillus aryabhattai, which has been done for the first time,” he said.

The research team comprised of Dr. Veena Paul, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Dr. Vibhav Gautam, Centre for Experimental Medicine and Surgery, Institute of Medical Sciences, and Dr. Aparna Agarwal, University of Delhi.

They said that during the study coconut coir was subjected to pretreatment and then dried for 72 hours at 50 ℃. It was then ground into fine powder. After the hydro-distillation of the coconut coir, it was digested at 100±2 ℃ for an hour and then filtered and acidified to separate lignin and cellulose.

According to the researchers the extracted lignin was then subjected to fermentation using Bacillus aryabhattai. After fermentation, the broth was filtered, and the residue, known as the supernatant, was transferred to a separating funnel and extracted with ethyl acetate.

“It was then centrifuged for 15 min, following which all the organic fractions were collected and concentrated using a rotary vacuum evaporator. The recovered flavor was tested for cell line study, which proved anti-cancerous activities against breast cancer,” they said.

–IANS

gcb/dan

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Receiving National Award for Best Direction is 'surreal feeling': Nikhil Mahajan
Next article
Olympic bronze medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik described Thursday as a black day for Indian wrestling after the national body for the sport was suspended by United World Wrestling for failing to conduct elections in time.
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Olympic bronze medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik described Thursday as a black day for Indian wrestling after the national body for the...

News

Receiving National Award for Best Direction is 'surreal feeling': Nikhil Mahajan

Sports

'Proud of Praggnanandhaa', PM Modi praises young GM for runner-up finish in World Cup

News

Allu Arjun becomes first Tollywood star to win 'best actor' National Award

News

National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon was in a meeting, 'completely unaware' of her Best Actress win

Technology

Meta launches its own AI code-writing tool

News

69th National Film Awards: Devi Sri Prasad calls his win for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ a ‘profound honour’

Sports

Shooting World Championship: Rajeshwari finishes fifth in trap, wins India's 7th Paris quota

Technology

Chandrayaan 3 success a testament of our deep tech capabilities: MoS IT

Technology

Driverless cars worse at detecting kids, dark-skinned individuals on street: Study 

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Phalguni Singh’s goal takes NorthEast United to the semifinals

News

69th National Film Awards: Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' clinches Best Gujarati Film

Sports

Wrestler Antim Panghal hopes to translate U20 World Championship success at the Asian Games

Technology

Parker Solar Probe makes sixth Venus flyby on way to Sun

News

Kangana reacts on 69th National Film Awards: 'Grateful for whatever Krishna give, didn't give me'

Sports

World Badminton Championship: men's pair Satwik-Chirag advances to quarters; Treesa-Gayatri ousted in women's doubles

Health & Lifestyle

Covid new variants BA.2.86, EG. 5.1 does not pose any danger to Indians: Experts

News

69th National Awards: ‘Rocketry’ wins Best Film; ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ shine in technical awards

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US