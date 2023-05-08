scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue after Covid-19: Study

By Agency News Desk

London, May 8 (IANS) People with post-viral fatigue after suffering from Covid-19 can benefit from cognitive behavioural therapy, resulting in less fatigue and concentration problems, suggests a study.

After a Covid infection, a substantial number of patients report persisting symptoms. This is often known as long-Covid or Post-Covid Syndrome and the most common symptom is severe and debilitating fatigue.

The study, led by a team from University Medical Center (UMC) Amsterdam and Radboud in the Netherlands found that after behavioural therapy, Covid patients not only had less symptoms but also functioned better both physically and socially.

The improvements persisted even after six months, said lead researcher, Hans Knoop, Professor of Medical Psychology at Amsterdam UMC.

The findings are published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

In the study, patients who received cognitive behavioural therapy were compared with patients who received care as usual.

Normal care often consisted of supervision by their general practitioner or specialist, physiotherapy and/or occupational therapy.

Cognitive behavioural therapy for patients with persistent fatigue after Covid-19 focused on reducing fatigue by dealing with the symptoms differently.

“Together with patients, we looked, for example, at how they can improve their sleep-wake rhythm. We also helped them become more active again with small, safe steps. For example, by going for short walks,” Knoop said.

Cognitive behavioural therapy showed clear results for these patients. Most participants experienced significantly less fatigue and improved concentration after treatment.

They also made significant progress socially and physically. The results also proved to be stable over time. After six months, the differences, compared with those received regular care, were still present.

“Cognitive behavioural therapy also appears to be a safe treatment. Our research shows that the symptoms did not worsen, and new symptoms arose less often,” Knoop noted.

The researchers emphasise that the fact that behavioural therapy can help does not mean that the cause of the symptoms is psychological. Furthermore, not everyone benefits from behavioural therapy.

It is therefore very important to continue to search for other effective treatments and the physical causes of the post-Covid syndrome, the team said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
After success of Humnava Mere, Singer Jubin and Rocky re-unite for another soulful track ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’
Next article
Leading biotech firm Twist Bioscience lays off 270 employees
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Leading biotech firm Twist Bioscience lays off 270 employees

News

After success of Humnava Mere, Singer Jubin and Rocky re-unite for another soulful track ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’

Health & Lifestyle

Apple Watch calls for medical help for woman suffering from heart issue in US

Lyrics

Chatrapathi – Window Taley Song Lyrics starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Nushrratt Bharuccha

News

Sonam Kapoor’s speech at King Charles Coronation concert fans call it 5th std English elocution competition

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday trolled for her barbie doll pink outfit carrying ‘Daal tadka ki balti’ purse

News

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s voice is heard in this viral video

Sports

IPL 2023: No bragging rights, only leg pulling between Pandya brothers after GT beat LSG

News

Drug abuse: Kerala to deploy 'shadow police' at movie sites

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill, Saha, Mohit's clinical show power GT to huge 56-run win over LSG

Sports

Badminton: Srikanth, Chaliha join Sindhu, Prannoy in Indian squad for Asian Games

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill, Saha, Mohit clinical guide GT to a huge 56-run win over LSG

Sports

IPL 2023: Joe Root debuts as Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sports

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Punjab, AP. Chandigarh, Bihar win on Day 4

Technology

Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report

Sports

Praveen Chithravel sets national record in triple jump in Cuba, qualifies for Worlds

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Deepak stuns Olympic medallist to storm into pre-quarters (Ld)

Technology

Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US