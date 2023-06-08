scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Conversion via app case shows how children get swayed by virtual world

By Agency News Desk

Ghaziabad, June 8 (IANS) The case of religious conversion using the Fortnite gaming app, wherein children were allegedly motivated and encouraged to read verses of the Quran and offer Namaz to “win games” before eventually they embraced Islam, has once again drawn attention towards children taking to the virtual world due to neglect or lack of attention they experience at home.

A cleric (maulavi) in Ghaziabad was arrested on Sunday in connection with the conversion case. The matter has created quite a flutter, sending alarm bells ringing across the security agencies, with mental health experts emphasising on parents giving more attention to their children, whose delicate minds are soft targets.

Psychiatrists believe that children turn to the virtual world and begin finding a parallel universe mainly due to the loneliness and neglect they feel or face at home.

Anuneet Sabharwal, a psychiatrist and founder-director at The Happy Tree De-addiction and Mental Health Hospital, told IANS that children’s screen time (on TV or cellphones) increases mainly due to the ambience at home, loneliness, and a feeling of being neglected.

Sabharwal said episodes of trauma and sexual harassment also lead to children spending more time in the virtual space, adding that their brain begins absorbing the imagery of the virtual domain, and it impacts their mind and overall mental growth.

According to Sabharwal, since children’s brains are generally at a formative stage, “they believe that all that happening in the virtual space takes place in the actual world as well”.

In the conversion episode that recently surfaced, the perpetrators usually looked for children whose screen time was on the higher side, those who stayed aloof from the family, and had less involvement in social gatherings.

Sabharwal said that children who usually fall into such gaming app traps prefer to stay alone, talk about random things out of the blue, while a significant behavioural change is also noticed in them.

Parents should keep a watch on such ‘deviated’ children, according to Sabharwal, who believes that keeping an eye on them should be the primary task of the parents.

“Parents, mainly whose children are aged 8-9, should note what their kids are more interested in,” he said.

“If a child loses track at this age, things can be corrected with timely intervention of the parents and relatives,” Sabharwal added.

Meanwhile, the police and investigating teams are looking for the prime accused in the case, Shahnawaz Khan, a.k.a. Baddo, who is learnt to be a tech-savvy who changes his SIM cards and locations frequently, making it challenging for those in his pursuit to trace him.

–IANS

pkt/pgh/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after bowling out Australia for 469 (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after bowling out Australia for 469 (Ld)

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root's record of most Test centuries against India (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

New FDA approved antiviral shows promise for kidney transplant patients

News

Harman to Tejaswini, B'wood actors who've got a second life on OTT

News

'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after Siraj four-fer bowls out Australia for 467

Health & Lifestyle

High carb & fat food 'silently' driving fatty liver disease in India: Experts

Sports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India storm into semis with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Health & Lifestyle

NMC renews 5-yr recognition for two TN govt medical colleges

News

Himanshu Malhotra says 'Mauka Ya Dhokha' pushed him out of comfort zone

Sports

French Open: Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz clinch mixed doubles title

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: 'We'll do everything possible to win the tournament', says Stimac ahead of opener against Mongolia

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Siraj picks four-fer as Australia make 469 in first innings against India

News

Alia Bhatt to portray Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in ‘Ramayana’

Health & Lifestyle

SC notice to UP on bail plea of octogenarian jailed in 4-decade-old milk adulteration case

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid can impact fatigue, quality of life worse than some cancers: Study

Sports

Singapore Open: India's campaign ends with Srikanth's round of 16 loss (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Indian-origin nurse charged in death of 7-year-old in UK hospital

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US