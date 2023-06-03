scorecardresearch
Despite fighting during shaky ceasefire, humanitarians deliver truckloads of aid: UN

Despite a tenuous Sudan ceasefire, 129 relief trucks, sometimes dodging fighting, managed recently to complete deliveries in several regions, UN humanitarians said.

By Agency News Desk

United Nations, June 3 (IANS) Despite a tenuous Sudan ceasefire, 129 relief trucks, sometimes dodging fighting, managed recently to complete deliveries in several regions, UN humanitarians said.

“The humanitarian community continues to rush life-saving supplies to destinations around the country, despite the ongoing fighting,” said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Friday.

“Since May 24, at least 129 trucks have completed deliveries to various locations inside Sudan.”

The humanitarian office said the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported flying in more than 19 ton of vaccines for nearly 3,70,000 children. UNICEF is working with the Federal Ministry of Health, supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to maintain vaccination services in Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The WHO said it sent about 170 ton of health supplies into Sudan by air, land and sea, although access challenges and ongoing fighting hamper deliveries.

Since the conflict erupted on April 15, WHO added it has verified 46 attacks on healthcare. Sixteen of these have taken place since the signing by the warring Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of the Jeddah declaration three weeks ago to protect civilians and achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate emergency humanitarian assistance.

“This is completely unacceptable,” WHO said.

The UN Population Fund warns that fuel shortages and electricity cuts have forced many hospitals in Sudan to suspend emergency obstetric and neonatal care services. The agency is supporting some of the few functioning hospitals in Khartoum state, but says power outages and the lack of fuel are threatening the operation of those hospitals.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it procured 5,00,000 litre of fuel in Port Sudan and is trying to obtain more fuel and food. This week, WFP is offloading nearly 33,000 ton of food aid in Port Sudan, enough to feed about one million people for three months.

–IANS

int/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

