scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Doctors renew calls for Australian sugar tax

By News Bureau

Canberra, Jan 20 (IANS) Australia’s top doctors’ body on Friday renewed calls for a tax on sugary drinks, warning the country risks being left behind on the issue.

According to the Australian Medical Association (AMA), a tax of 40 cents for every 100 grams of sugar added to beverages would help lower the obesity rate and raise funds for public health campaigns, reports Xinhua news agency.

It said if Australia joined 85 countries and regions around the world in implementing such a tax, the government could collect an extra A$814 million ($563 million) annually in revenue.

“Australians drink enough sugary drinks to fill 960 Olympic swimming pools each year. We need something to help people choose water instead,” Danielle McMullen, the AMA’s vice president, said in a statement on Friday.

“Over a 25-year period, we estimate this would result in 16,000 fewer cases of type 2 diabetes, 4,400 fewer cases of heart disease and 1,100 fewer cases of stroke.”

A report published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in August found that, as of 2018, two-thirds of Australian adults — or 12.5 million people — were overweight or obese.

Separate studies have revealed Australians consume twice as much sugar on average as is recommended.

The AMA pointed out that the average 375-milliliter can of soda contains up to 50 grams of sugar — double the daily recommended amount.

On average, Australians consume 2.4 billion liters of sugary drinks every year.

Under the organisation’s proposal, the tax would be worth approximately 16 cents per can, which it said would be enough to “break the addiction”.

“Australia is falling further behind the rest of the world in implementing a sugar tax,” McMullen was quoted as saying.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
NZ researchers discuss late school start times to let teens sleep more
Next article
UIDAI deliberates on focus areas like resident centricity, 'Ease of Living'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US