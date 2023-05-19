scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

'Eat Right Campus' certificate for UP jail

By Agency News Desk

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 19 (IANS) The Muzaffarnagar Jail in Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the ‘Eat Right Campus’ certificate by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAl) for providing healthy diets to the inmates.

The certificate was issued after multiple visits were made by the officials to check the standards.

Sitaram Sharma, superintendent of the prison, said, “The staff underwent a training programme to train cooks with an aim to promote safe, healthy, and sustainable food in the jail campus. Under this programme, chefs from a five-star hotel visited the jail and trained the staff to prepare healthy and hygienic food.”

He said, “Various types of remedial programmes are being run for the moral and mental upliftment of prisoners.

Cleanliness and beautification of the area are done regularly, and jail radio is also aired for the inmates’ entertainment. A library with hundreds of books has also been set up. We have been awarded the certificate because of such initiatives,” he added.

Muzaffarnagar district magistrate Arvind Malappa Bangari said, “Earlier, the jail got certification from ISO, a Geneva-based NGO, and now, it has a new achievement in its name. The jail administration was engaged in efforts for a long time to improve the quality of food, so the chef of the city’s famous Solitaire Inn trained them.”

Notably, the jail had recently hit headlines after authorities installed 24 complaint boxes outside almost every barrack.

“Initially, we barely had any takers for these complaint boxes. Things changed when we started acting upon the complaints that we received. That increased the prisoners’ faith,” said the jail superintendent.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Iraq reports 119 hemorrhagic fever cases, 18 deaths
Next article
Flamengo sign forward Araujo from Atlanta
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CLOSE-IN: IPL teams – "Too many cooks spoil the broth"(IANS column)

Sports

Flamengo sign forward Araujo from Atlanta

Health & Lifestyle

Iraq reports 119 hemorrhagic fever cases, 18 deaths

Technology

Israel signs deal with Netherlands to export rocket systems

Health & Lifestyle

7 mn Ethiopians at risk of cholera infection: UN

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat, Du Plessis lead RCB to thumping 8-wicket win over SRH, boost playoff hopes (Ld)

Sports

Football: Champions League exit will bring big changes at Spanish giants Real Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat century, Du Plessis fifty help RCB thrash SRH by 8 wickets, jump to 4th spot

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC forms committee to implement National Rare Disease Policy-2021

News

Aishwarya's 'hoodie couture' on Cannes red carpet leaves the world divided

Sports

Federation Cup athletics: Jyothi Yarraji wins second gold in 200m; Rohit Yadav bags javelin gold

Sports

Intercontinental Cup 2023: Indian Football team commences training in Bhubaneswar

Sports

IPL 2023: Umran Malik has not been handled well by Sunrisers Hyderabad, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam to meet Eastern Sporting; Sethu FC to face Kickstart in semis

News

'Wasn't like a movie car chase': Indian-origin cabbie who 'rescued' Harry, Merkle from paparazzi

Sports

IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen's century propels Sunrisers Hyderabad to 186/5 against RCB

Sports

Telangana CM announces Rs 2 crore for Nikhat to prepare for Olympics

News

Hrithik Roshan to unveil teaser of Tovino Thomas's ARM

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US