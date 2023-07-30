scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 30 (IANS) Daily strawberry consumption was linked to improved cognitive function, lower blood pressure and higher antioxidant capacity, according to a small study.

The study builds on previous research demonstrating the cardiovascular, metabolic and cognitive health benefits of strawberries.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled randomised clinical trial was conducted in 35 healthy men and women, aged 66 to 78. The participants consumed 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder, equivalent to two servings of strawberries daily, or a control powder for eight weeks each.

Following strawberry consumption, cognitive processing speed increased by 5.2 per cent, systolic blood pressure decreased by 3.6 per cent and total antioxidant capacity significantly increased by 10.2 per cent.

Waist circumference decreased by 1.1 per cent during both the control and intervention arms of the trial. While consuming the control powder, participants experienced increased serum triglycerides.

“This study demonstrates that consuming strawberries may promote cognitive function and improve cardiovascular risk factors like hypertension,” said Shirin Hooshmand, professor in the School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at San Diego State University.

“We’re encouraged that a simple dietary change, like adding strawberries to the daily diet, may improve these outcomes in older adults.”

Strawberries are a source of many bioactive compounds. In addition to providing 100 per cent of our daily vitamin C needs, strawberries contain heart-healthy nutrients like folate, potassium, fibre, phytosterols and polyphenols.

The findings were presented at the recent Nutrition 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nutrition (ASN) held in the US.

Previous clinical trials have also connected strawberry consumption to improvements in several markers for cardiovascular disease, including reduced total and LDL cholesterol (TC) and lower blood pressure.

The link between strawberry consumption and brain health has also been well explored in both clinical and population-based studies.

Strawberries and pelargonidin, a biochemical primarily found in strawberries, were associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s dementia in studies conducted at Rush University.

Long-term observational studies, including the Health Professionals Study and the Nurses’ Health Study, found that strawberry consumers had lower rates of cognitive decline.

–IANS

rvt/uk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title
Next article
YouTube TV's multiview feature now live
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

News

Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

Sports

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors

News

Helen Flanagan told to 'cover up or leave' restaurant over bikini issue

Technology

Adobe Photoshop's new AI feature to let users seamlessly expand, resize any image

News

Margot Robbie treats friends to a lavish holiday

Sports

'Dedication, Spirit, Fun and longevity…': Michael Vaughan hails Broad after pacer announces retirement

News

Cardi B throws mike from stage as fans throw drinks on her

News

Hollywood sex is kosher: Indian sentiments matter not (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Deepika sets couple goals as she wears jacket with Ranveer's face painted on it

Technology

Why intake of fibre during pregnancy is important for baby

News

Sonu Sood's fans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 50th b'day

Technology

Apple's new iOS 16.6 update fixes iPhone security flaws

Technology

Belly fat doesn't raise diabetes risk for all, may protect some: Study

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar tells Pooja Bhatt she feels 'unsafe' around Elvish Yadav

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US