scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's drug to lead obesity, diabetes treatment: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro is likely to become the leading therapy for obesity and Type-2 diabetes, according to a report on Thursday.

Diabetes drug Mounjaro’s (tirzepatide) success in completing the second final stage trial for obesity has spiked Eli Lilly’s market value and made it the most valuable pharmaceutical company in the world, with a market cap of $420 billion, surpassing Johnson & Johnson.

There have been several Phase III trials for Mounjaro, demonstrating a weight loss of up to 22.5 per cent of the patients’ body weight (24kg) with more than 50 per cent of the patients taking Mounjaro achieving at least 20 per cent body weight reduction.

As a result of Mounjaro, Eli Lilly will remain one of the most highly valued pharmaceutical companies, said the report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

“Lilly’s blockbuster therapy to tackle the global obesity pandemic will undoubtedly gain widespread adoption by patients and providers. The therapy will likely prove a popular alternative to bariatric surgery, as Mounjaro has been found to have the equivalent weight loss compared to it,” said Akash Patel, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData.

“Mounjaro’s approval in 2022 for Type-2 diabetes has already led to many prescribers providing the therapy off-label to their patients to help them lose weight,” he added.

Lilly reported FY2022 sales of approximately $500 million for Mounjaro for Type-2 diabetes in the US and EU, but this is expected to increase significantly in 2023 due to strong demand for the drug for both diabetes and obesity.

A decision from the US Food and Drug Administration, regarding the treatment of Mounjaro for obesity, is possible later this year with Lilly currently finalising an application for fast-track approval.

“Key opinion leaders (KOLs) have reported that they have not seen a drug with similar efficacy in terms of weight loss and are highly keen to prescribe the therapy for patients with Type-2 diabetes and obesity, or those with obesity and high risk for Type-2 diabetes and other cardiorenal comorbidities,” Patel said.

–IANS

rvt/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
100-day countdown for Hangzhou Asian Games: athletes in full preparation
Next article
Neena Gupta says 'Hindi-Vindi' brings Hindi to the forefront of NRI audience
This May Also Interest You
News

Aamir Khan: When I had decided to make Lagaan, I knew I was taking on a huge challenge

Sports

Arrogance has crept into Indian cricket, says Sir Andy Roberts after India's WTC Final loss

Technology

Google Lens to help you find skin conditions

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house is 'an art museum of recycled materials'

Health & Lifestyle

First pvt hospital carries out swap renal treatment

Health & Lifestyle

New MRI technique reveals changes in brain post Covid infection

News

Neena Gupta says 'Hindi-Vindi' brings Hindi to the forefront of NRI audience

Sports

100-day countdown for Hangzhou Asian Games: athletes in full preparation

Technology

Indian firms spent avg of Rs 370 cr on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

Technology

Microsoft testing updated Windows Ink

Sports

Ashes 2023: Scott Boland has done everything that he can for selection, says Andrew McDonald

News

Metallica releases four-track live EP 'The Amsterdam Sessions'

News

Growing through a hard childhood, Aruna Irani had meals of 'rice and onion'

Technology

Videotex aims to reach Rs 500 cr in revenue by March 2024

Health & Lifestyle

Water parks, swimming pools a threat to ear infections, say Doctors

Technology

IIT Madras team develops IoT-based method for mobile pollution monitoring

Technology

LG launches new laptop series with innovative features in India

Technology

Audio tech firm Sonos lays off 7% of workforce

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US