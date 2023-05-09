scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

End of Covid emergency to affect sales of diagnostics cos: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring that Covid-19 is no longer a global emergency, medical device companies are likely to see a decrease in sales, according to a report on Tuesday.

In the last three years of the pandemic, many medical device companies made billions through tests and pharmaceuticals.

The report by data and analytics company GlobalData predicts that in the coming years, fewer new Covid-19 tests will be hitting the market; instead, existing tests will be improved. This could mean improving tests’ specificity and sensitivity and creating multiparameter tests with existing technology.

“Companies have reported decreasing sales of Covid-19 related products for the past two quarters. Therefore, having the Covid-19 pandemic declared over and instead an endemic virus, and with the emergency use authorisations on Covid-19 tests lifted, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies are scrambling to minimise their losses,” said Selena Yu, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests done on samples such as blood or tissue that have been taken from the human body.

Currently, there are 132 active clinical trials, out of 310 trials on infectious disease IVD devices, developing Covid-19 tests.

In January 2023, many companies involved in Covid-19 tests, like Danaher, Abbott, Labcorp, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, also known as BD, made statements on their significant drops in Covid-19 tests.

“Now that the pandemic has been announced to no longer be an emergency, the drops will become more significant in the coming months. There could be peak sales in the fall and winter seasons as the respiratory disease season starts up again,” Yu said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sports Authority of India felicitates 17 medalists from Moscow Wushu Stars Championship
Next article
Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on PIL for QR codes on medicines, cosmetics
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on PIL for QR codes on medicines, cosmetics

Sports

Sports Authority of India felicitates 17 medalists from Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

Sports

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, Thailand skipper Naruemol crowned ICC Players of the Month for April

Health & Lifestyle

Genetic risk factors for non-Alzheimer's dementia identified

News

Manoj Muntashir: 'Every Indian child should transform into lord Ram for India to become Vishwaguru'

News

Aashim Gulati 'hoodwinked' his mind while shooting with Naseeruddin Shah for 'Taj'

News

'Kantara 2' script finalised, fans await announcement

Technology

Spotify cleans up its playlists, removes thousands of AI-made songs

News

Chrissy Teigen: I miss the danger and destruction of Twitter

Technology

77% of the people surveyed in India have purchased a product or a service after watching Reels: Meta study by Factworks

Technology

MoS IT to empower semiconductor startups, next-gen chip designers

Sports

India U17 men's football team gear up for Getafe FC clash

Sports

IPL 2023: Selflessly contributing for Gujarat instead of Test call-up on Wriddhiman Saha's mind

News

Charrul Malik: Missed 'Bigg Boss' as I was under contract with a news channel

Technology

Another crypto exchange Bittrex files for bankruptcy

Technology

After India, WhatsApp launches feature to pay businesses within chat in Singapore

Sports

'Curran is one of those players who can come back and win us a game', says PBKS bowling coach Charl Langeveldt

Dialogues

Adipurush Dialogues: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh starrer best dialogues

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US