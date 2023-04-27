scorecardresearch
Erdogan cancels scheduled programmes over health problem

By Agency News Desk

Ankara, April 27 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cancelled his scheduled programmes due to a stomach problem, less than three weeks before the presidential elections slated for May 14.

In a tweet, Erdogan said on Wednesday that he would be resting at home on the advice of his doctors but will resume his duties on Thursday.

The announcement follows Erdogan’s abrupt illness during a live TV programme on Tuesday evening. During the broadcast, Erdogan’s participation was cut off, leaving the journalists bewildered and only hearing muffled sounds from the microphones.

Erdogan returned to the broadcast 15 minutes later and apologised for getting sick, saying he had an intense campaign day and a serious cold in his stomach, Xinhua news agency reported.

With the Turkish economy struggling with issues, including high inflation and a weak currency, Erdogan is facing a big challenge as he seeks another term of presidency this year.

The Turkish President carries out an intense election campaign that features daily rallies and trips to the provinces. Erdogan, 69, had laparoscopic surgery on his digestive system in 2011.

–IANS

int/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
