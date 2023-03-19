Even as influenza hovers around, dengue makes comeback with changing seasons

<br>Gautam Buddh Nagar has reported four new dengue cases in last 10 days, taking the total number of cases in the district to 20.

The concerned authorities have accelerated their efforts to prevent the accumulation of garbage and debris. To curb mosquito menace, the administration is also intensifying the fogging and spraying of anti-larvae medicine.

In view of vector-borne diseases, the Health Department has instructed societies to clean swimming pools as soon as possible. The department has warned that fine would be imposed if societies fail to do so.

The department is also carrying out awareness drives for the prevention of vector-borne diseases.

With mercury hovering above 18 degree Celsius, the risk of vector-borne diseases has also increased.

According to district Assistant Malaria Officer Shruti, in the last 10 days, four more dengue patients have been found. Earlier, 13 cases were reported in January and three in February. Of these, nine belong to government hospitals and others to private hospitals.

All private hospitals have been instructed to provide information to the Health Department immediately on arrival of suspected dengue patients, she said.

Along with making people aware, wherever there is waterlogging or wherever there is a possibility of finding the larvae of dengue or malaria, a Health Department team is going there and issuing notices to the concerned and if the cleaning is not done soon, then the fine will also be imposed.

The Health Department has set up lab in the district hospital, and has insrtucted private hospitals to send the samples of suspected dengue patients to the lab for examination.

All the private hospitals across the district have been asked to inform the Health Department if any dengue patient or one with dengue symptoms comes to hospital.

