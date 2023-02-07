scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Every patient's death cannot be termed medical negligence, rules Kerala HC

By News Bureau

Kochi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Kerala High Court has ruled that every patient’s death cannot be termed medical negligence, adding a doctor can be held liable for medical negligence only if the patient died as a direct or proximate result of their acts, and not simply because things went wrong due to mischance or misfortune.

“There should be sufficient evidence to accuse a medical professional of such negligence. The death should be a ‘direct or proximate result’ of the negligent act alleged to attract criminal liability,” it held, as it acquitted five medical professionals (two doctors and three nurses) convicted by a trial court on charges of causing death by negligence and others following the death of a 37-year-old woman who underwent a sterilisation procedure by laparoscopy in 2006.

The court further stated that doctors are volunteers who take the risk of dealing with “the most intricate, delicate, and complex machine on earth – the human body”.

“When things go wrong, it is not always the fault of the doctor. A complication by itself does not constitute negligence. There is a big difference between an adverse or untoward event and negligence. However, there is a growing tendency to accuse the doctor of an adverse or untoward event,” it said.

It was also pointed out that in order to convict a medical professional for medical negligence, the prosecution must prove culpable and gross negligence beyond a reasonable doubt.

It should be shown that the doctor did or failed to do something which no ordinary skilled medical professional would have done or failed to do.

The court also noted that there is a growing tendency among the public to accuse medical practitioners after adverse and unfortunate events, causing professional damage and emotional drain for such medical practitioners.

While the lower court sentenced the accused to undergo simple imprisonment, the high court, after close examination, concluded that the medical negligence case would not stand against the accused and acquitted them.

–IANS

sg/vd

Previous article
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani held after actress levels assault charges
Next article
Nushrratt Bharuccha shares sneak-peek of ‘Akelli’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US