Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir recovering: Aide

By Agency News Desk

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 21 (IANS) Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is recovering even as he remains hospitalised, his press team said.

The 98-year-old, who has a history of heart problems, has been receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute since January 26 over an unspecified infection, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mahathir “is currently being treated and is in the process of recovering from infection,” his aide said on Tuesday, following claims that his condition was serious.

–IANS

int/khz

