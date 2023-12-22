Five test Covid positive in Rajasthan, one dead

Sunday, December 24, 2023
A patient from Dausa, who had tested Covid positive, has passed away, confirmed medical officials on Friday, adding that five others have been detected positive.

Jaipur, Dec 22 (IANS) A patient from Dausa, who had tested Covid positive, has passed away, confirmed medical officials on Friday, adding that five others have been detected positive.

As per health officials, the patient Babulal Meena from Dausa (48) was admitted in Jaipur’s TB hospital on December 4. Later he was discharged on December 14. However, he was again admitted on December 19 when tested positive for Covid-19 and died on the same day.

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Vijay Singh confirmed that a patient from Dausa has passed away.

Meanwhile, five patients have tested Covid-19 in the state in the last two days.

Two patients tested positive on Wednesday. While on Thursday, three new cases from Bharatpur, Dausa and Jhunjhunu including a 16-day baby tested positive. Samples of these patents have been sent for genome sequencing, confirmed officials.

