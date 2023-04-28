scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Four from UP juvenile home register presence in national competition

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 28 (IANS) Four inmates of the government boys’ juvenile home at Mohaan Road here have qualified for a national level competition while registering their presence among thousands of entries from across the country.

The boys competed in poetry and prose in Hindi and English in the Kalantar Annual Art Competition.

This is an online contest organised yearly by the Kalantar Art Foundation in Noida in which the participants of all age groups compete in art, writing, dance, music and acting.

The inmates, two of whom are 16 years of age and the other two are 17, are among nearly 50 other kids from across the country who made it to the first qualifying round.

They submitted two Hindi poems, one English poem, and a prose in Hindi.

Ashok (name changed), who has been at the juvenile home for the last two years, sent a poem on the subject ‘Ruk jana nahin tu kahin haar ke’ and said that he has always been a writer at heart. “We are preparing for the next rounds by reading more books and stories to improve our language,” he said.

He is among 13 others to have qualified out of 2,600 submissions by children aged below 18 from all over India. The competition had a total of almost 10,000 entries across categories.

Nishant (name changed) also qualified in the Hindi poetry category. “I wrote my poem on the topic of ‘Wah! Uttar Pradesh’,” he said.

The other two boys, who qualified, have been released on bail from the juvenile home, and they will visit the home next month for another round of competitions.

Superintendent of the home, Saurav Pathak, who also tutors the high school students at the shelter, said, “This was the first time that children from the juvenile home have participated in the competition. We are very proud of the boys and encourage them to work hard and prepare for the next round.”

–IANS

amita/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Simaran Kaur's 'Current Maare' is a perfect party number
Next article
In a one-off, you need your most-experienced players, says Shastri on Rahane's inclusion in India's WTC final squad
This May Also Interest You
News

'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr

News

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

Sports

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC promoted to English Football League

Sports

Mainz shock Bayern, Dortmund go top in Bundesliga

Technology

Razorpay launches payment reconciliation service for buyers, sellers on ONDC

Fashion and Lifestyle

4 times when Bhumi Pednekar looked like the new darling of fashion in India

Technology

EU following Indian model of ensuring safe, trusted Internet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sports

'Serious allegations': SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea for sexual harassment case against WFI chief

News

The 'dost' of Malayalee audience, Mammukoya passes away

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Harpreet, Jitesh knocks propel Punjab Kings to 214/8 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Good week for Manchester City with Cup FA Cup final spot, Arsenal slip in Premier League

Sports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala FC begin campaign with 8-2 win over East Bengal FC

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: Karunaratne, Madushka slam centuries as Sri Lanka take control against Ireland

News

Seventeen is 'more confident than ever' before release of new EP

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, teammates fined as RCB maintain slow over-rate against Royals

Sports

Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

Sports

IPL 2023: Idea at that time was to bowl difficult balls, says Harshal Patel on defending 20 in final over

Health & Lifestyle

New inflammation gene may help personalise kidney disease treatment

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US