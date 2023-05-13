scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Total funding raised by mom and baby care startups and companies was $418 million in 2022, a plunge of 80 per cent from $2.1 billion in 2021, a report has shown.

Mom & Baby Care companies in the US have raised $5 billion till date, while those in China and India raised $2.8 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, according to Tracxn, a leading global SaaS-based market intelligence platform.

The drop in funding is majorly due to the absence of late-stage investments.

Seed-stage funding in Q1 2023 fell 21 per cent as against Q1 2022 but jumped 444 per cent from Q4 2022.

Early-stage investments in the first quarter of 2023 rose 158 per cent when compared with Q4 2022, but dropped 64 per cent from Q1 2022, the report noted.

The sector attracted investments worth $21 million in Q1 2023, compared with $3.86 million in Q4 2022 and $26.5 million in Q1 2022.

“The space is seeing minimal or no activity in terms of unicorns and IPOs. In 2022 and 2023 till date, no new unicorn companies were created in this space,” the report mentioned.

No IPOs have taken place in 2023 so far, while 2022 witnessed one company and 2021 witnessed two companies going public.

In terms of funding, Gamified learning platforms for Pre-K children is the top-funded business model in the last two years in this space, followed by Online Retailers and Breast Pumps.

500 Global, Techstars and New Enterprise Associates are the most active investors in this space till date.

IPV, Angel List and Techstars are the top seed-stage investors and Innoven Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital are the top early-stage investors, while Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic and IPGL are the top late-stage investors in the last two years.

The pandemic accelerated the growth of the Mom & Baby Care space, giving rise to innovation in this segment. The rise in the working class population with a higher disposable income, is also a supporting factor for growth in this space, said the Tracxn report.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula
Next article
Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth

News

Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula

Technology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

Sports

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

News

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller!

Sports

China's Han Jiayu wins women's 10m air rifle at ISSF Baku World Cup

News

Mel Gibson to direct Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense film 'Flight Risk'

News

Netflix plans to cut $300 mn in spending this year: Report

Technology

Tesla recalls over 1.1 mn EVs in China due to braking issue

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US