Gaza Health Ministry briefs WHO delegation on health situation

Gaza Deputy Minister Dr Yousef Abu Al-Rish briefed the Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator McGoldrick and the WHO delegation about the catastrophic health situation in Gaza.

Tel Aviv, Jan 1 (IANS) Gaza Deputy Minister of Health Dr Yousef Abu Al-Rish on Monday briefed the Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator in Palestine McGoldrick and the World Health Organization (WHO) delegation about the catastrophic health situation in Gaza.

The Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator and the WHO accompanying delegation are on a visit to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis area of Gaza.

The Deputy Health minister briefed the delegation that the health situation has deteriorated precariously due to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

He told the visiting delegation that the health and humanitarian situation of the wounded is precarious as well.

The Deputy Health minister alerted the WHO team about the massive overcrowding in hospitals while discussing with them the international role required to save the health system in Gaza.

He also requested to provide an effective mechanism for leaving the wounded and sick for treatment abroad and pressing for the release of detainees on medical and humanitarian teams.

