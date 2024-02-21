Gujarat to get modern govt hospital; groundbreaking ceremony on March 4

Ahmadabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Gujarat will get a new government hospital which will be equipped with all the latest modern technology, Gujarat Speaker Shankar Chaudhary announced on Wednesday.

He said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the hospital will take place on March 4.

The Speaker said that the upcoming hospital will be second largest in the state after Ahmadabad’s Asarwa Civil Hospital.

“The new healthcare facility will have a wide range of medical services, including advanced cancer, kidney, and heart disease treatment, marking a major upgrade in healthcare access in the state,” the Speaker said.

MP Parbatbhai Patel has contributed Rs 10 crore while Gujarat Speaker Shankar Chaudhary has contributed Rs 40 crore to the project. The total cost of the project is stated to be Rs 54.16 crore.

Gujarat has a healthcare landscape with approximately 2,528 allopathic hospitals, of which 503 are under the state Health Department.

Among these hospitals, the Ahmadabad Civil Hospital is the leading public healthcare facility. It offers specialised diagnostic, therapeutic, and rehabilitative care to patients.

Spread over 110 acres (45 hectares), the hospital campus is also home to the Gujarat Medical Council and the Gujarat Nursing Council. There are also 544 private hospitals in the state.

