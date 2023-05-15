HC seeks medical report of all Tihar jail convicts aged over 75

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS ) The Delhi High Court has asked the Medical Superintendent of Tihar Jail to provide a status report on the health, including details of treatments, if any, of all convicts and those who are awaiting trial aged over 75 years.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Mini Pushkarna was dealing with a suo motu case registered in 2005, as per a news report published in the Delhi Age titled “92 -year-old is Tihar undertrial”.

Seeking that the status report has to be submitted on or before May 29, the bench said: “The concerned Medical Superintendent is directed to furnish a fresh status report regarding the current medical condition of all the convicts and under-trial prisoners, who are above the age of 75 years (currently lodged in jail), including complete details of the treatments, if any, being provided to them, on or before the next date of hearing.”

The case stems from elderly lady Maya Devi’s case, who was involved in a case registered under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code. In 2005, she was granted bail by the court on grounds of her old age and on the basis of a report by Tihar Jail’s Medical Officer stating that she was suffering from various diseases.

Since then, the court has been looking into the status of health of the elderly prisoners in Tihar jail.

–IANS

spr/vd