scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

HC seeks medical report of all Tihar jail convicts aged over 75

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS ) The Delhi High Court has asked the Medical Superintendent of Tihar Jail to provide a status report on the health, including details of treatments, if any, of all convicts and those who are awaiting trial aged over 75 years.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Mini Pushkarna was dealing with a suo motu case registered in 2005, as per a news report published in the Delhi Age titled “92 -year-old is Tihar undertrial”.

Seeking that the status report has to be submitted on or before May 29, the bench said: “The concerned Medical Superintendent is directed to furnish a fresh status report regarding the current medical condition of all the convicts and under-trial prisoners, who are above the age of 75 years (currently lodged in jail), including complete details of the treatments, if any, being provided to them, on or before the next date of hearing.”

The case stems from elderly lady Maya Devi’s case, who was involved in a case registered under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code. In 2005, she was granted bail by the court on grounds of her old age and on the basis of a report by Tihar Jail’s Medical Officer stating that she was suffering from various diseases.

Since then, the court has been looking into the status of health of the elderly prisoners in Tihar jail.

–IANS

spr/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Check feasibility of installing ACLS service at 3 major interchange stations: HC to DMRC
Next article
Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually
This May Also Interest You
News

Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually

Health & Lifestyle

Check feasibility of installing ACLS service at 3 major interchange stations: HC to DMRC

News

SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room

Technology

Mark Zuckerberg announces Chat Lock on WhatsApp

Sports

Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth

Sports

IPL 2023: We are just backing each other and enjoying our cricket, says MI's Piyush Chawla

News

Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan's rut began with Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson losing form, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Karting SuperSeries raises the temperature in Thrissur

Sports

Archery World Cup: Atanu Das, Jyothi Vennam to lead Indian challenge in Stage 2 at Shanghai

News

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

Sports

Sudirman Cup: Indian team bows out after 5-0 loss to Malaysia

Sports

Gatka martial art included in 37th National Games

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Sports

Asia Road Racing C'ship: Honda Racing India team wins 2 points in Round 2

Sports

Soft signal rule could be abolished from India-Australia WTC final onwards: Report

Sports

Soft signal rule scrapped from international cricket playing conditions, says ICC

Sports

I-League 2 Final Round: Ambernath United Atlanta FC host Shillong Lajong in top of table clash

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US