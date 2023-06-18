scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Heatwave death toll rises to 54 in UP's Ballia

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 18 (IANS) As the toll in deaths due to heat goes up to 54 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said on Sunday that the government has sent two senior doctors to assess the ground situation there.

In a video statement, the minister said that the chief medical superintendent of Ballia had been removed for giving an ‘irresponsible statement’.

The chief medical superintendent of Ballia district hospital, Diwakar Singh had stated “Increased heat poses a problem for all. But in such weather conditions, the problem increases more for the people suffering from diseases like blood pressure, bronchial asthma, as these ailments aggravate.”

While 23 people died on June 15, 11 others died till the afternoon of June 16, a statement issued by the district health department had said.

Doctors have said that though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be a factor. Hospitalisations are rising because of severe heat, officials said. A severe heatwave has swept the state, with most places seeing temperatures north of 40 degrees.

The sudden increase in deaths and patients being admitted to hospitals with fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed the hospital, which has put its staff on alert.

Dr B.P. Tiwari, Additional Health Director, Azamgarh Circle, has said a team is coming from Lucknow to investigate if there’s some disease which is not being detected. When it is too hot or cold, respiratory patients, diabetes patients, and blood pressure patients are at increased risk. The mercury rising a little may have led to their deaths, Dr Tiwari speculated.

A massive rush is being reported at the district hospital and patients are unable to get stretchers and many attendants are carrying their patients to the emergency ward on their shoulders.

The Additional Health Director has, however, claimed that it gets difficult if ten patients turn up at the same time, but they do have stretchers.

The deputy chief minister, meanwhile, denied that there was any shortage of facilities in the government hospitals.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Health-tech firm Mojocare slashes workforce by over 80%
Next article
Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Technology

Health-tech firm Mojocare slashes workforce by over 80%

Health & Lifestyle

The aeronautical engineer who became a master storyteller (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Nikhil Siddhartha is a man on a mission with a machine gun in 'Spy' poster

News

Arbaaz shares unseen pictures of father Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salman

Technology

WhatsApp may soon add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta

News

'Squid Game' Season 2 reveals returning, new cast members; will premiere in 2024

Technology

This is why some people's sex lives sizzled while others' fizzled during Covid

News

Multiple gunshot victims reported at EDM concert in the US

News

Puneet Superstar evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in just 24 hours

Technology

Kia to launch all-electric EV9 SUV that gives 501 kms on single charge

News

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson reveals why he rejected 'When Harry Met Sally'

Technology

15-inch Apple MacBook Air redefines laptop era with super productivity, creativity

News

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' Season 5 cast

News

Kim Cattrall defends using injections, fillers to 'battle ageing in every way'

Technology

Twitch's new programme to help some streamers make more money

Technology

Google Doodle honours Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie

Technology

Promoting scams as funny bot will lead to suspension: Musk

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US