scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Hoshiarpur Literature Festival to be held on March 4

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Hoshiarpur Literary Society, is all set to host its third edition of the Hoshiarpur Literature Festival on March 4 at the newly set-up District Digital Library in the city.

A one-day affair, the festival promises to inspire conversations and debates on matters of military, diplomacy, policy, religion and history, besides a jam session on poetry.

Authors include Lt. Gen KJS (Tiny) Dhillon (Retd) (‘Kitney Ghazi Gaye, Kitney Ghazu Gaye’). Ex-Raw Chief AS Dulat (‘A Life in the Shadows: A Memoir’), Navtej Sarna (‘Crimson Spring’), Amy Singh (‘Dak to Lahore’), and Amardeep Singh, who will be presenting his 24-part documentary on the travels of Guru Nanak.

“We have a very formidable list of authors and moderators, and I hope the people of Hoshiarpur avail themselves of this opportunity to hear first-hand about topics that are close to their hearts”, said Khushwant Singh, author, and patron of the society, who has been instrumental in shaping the soul of the Hoshiarpur Literary Society.

The festival is part of the Hoshiarpur Literary Society’s campaign ‘Padhda Punjab, Vhadha Punjab’ (Punjab will grow if it reads).

Sanna K Gupta, the President of the society, added, “One of the mobile libraries will be converted into a bookstore at the Literature Festival.”

–IANS

sukant/khz/

Previous article
UN, humanitarians allocate $9.5 mn to fight cholera outbreak in Lebanon
Next article
OpenAI announces ChatGPT, Whisper APIs for developers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Argentina World Cup hero Mac Allister wants to stay in Premier League

Technology

OpenAI announces ChatGPT, Whisper APIs for developers

Health & Lifestyle

UN, humanitarians allocate $9.5 mn to fight cholera outbreak in Lebanon

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccination centres close in Denmark's Capital Region

Health & Lifestyle

UNICEF-supported campaign promotes healthier food environments in Asia-Pacific

Sports

Indian Open: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins gold, makes Asian Games cut

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Karnataka make history, beat Services to reach final after five decades

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers finish campaign with win over Mumbai Meteors

News

Naga Shaurya becomes real-life hero as he confronts abusive man

Sports

Santosh Trophy: AIFF's attempts to use VAR and get a big crowd for semis fall flat on the first day

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Manika Batra stars with three wins for hosts; Sharath ousted

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC to continue hearing pleas seeking free treatment of diseases like DMD

Sports

PMR Open ATP Challenger: Nagal crashes out to qualifier in second round

Sports

'Don't think he's jeopardising it', McCullum puts faith in CSK to keep Stokes fit for Ashes

Technology

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan pens first letter, to help creators make more money

Health & Lifestyle

Bill Gates visits Health Ministry's Covid 'War Room', appreciates pandemic management

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Sheen's strike helps Meghalaya continue Cinderella run with last-gasp upset win over Punjab (Ld)

Sports

Gujarat Open Golf 2023: Local lad Anshul Patel, Aman Raj grab early lead

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US