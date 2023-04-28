scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Hour-long endoscopic procedure may eliminate need for insulin for diabetes

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 28 (IANS) An hour-ling endoscopic procedure that uses controlled electrical pulses to modify the lining of the first part of the small intestine may help patients with Type 2 diabetes stop taking insulin and still maintain glycemic control, a new study revealed on Friday.

More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, and more than 90 per cent of them have Type 2 diabetes, according to a study to be presented at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2023 in the US.

Type 2 diabetes most often develops in people over 45 years of age, but more and more children, teens and young adults are also developing it. Also, glucose-lowering medication can be expensive, and the insulin injection has several side-effects, including the risk of low blood sugar and weight gain.

“The potential for controlling diabetes with a single endoscopic treatment is spectacular,” said Celine Busch, the study’s lead researcher and PhD candidate at Amsterdam University Medical Center.

“One of the biggest advantages of this treatment is that a single outpatient endoscopic procedure provides glycemic control, a potential improvement over drug treatment, which depends on patients taking their medication day in, day out,” she added.

In the study, 14 patients underwent an endoscopic procedure in which alternating electrical pulses were delivered to the duodenum, a portion of the lining of the small intestine just below the stomach.

The patients were discharged the same day after the hour-long procedure and placed on a calorie-controlled liquid diet for two weeks. They were then put on semaglutide, a diabetes medication, titrating up to 1 mg per week.

According to Busch, Semaglutide on its own sometimes allows patients with Type 2 diabetes to quit taking insulin, but only in about 20 per cent of cases.

In the study, 12 out of the 14 patients, or 86 per cent, maintained good glycemic control without insulin for a year.

“While drug therapy is ‘disease-controlling’, it only reduces high blood sugar as long as the patient continues taking the medication,” said Jacques Bergman, principal investigator of the study, who is a professor at Amsterdam University Medical Center.

“This one procedure is ‘disease-modifying’ in that it reverses the body’s resistance to its own insulin, the root cause of Type-2 diabetes,” he added.

–IANS

shs/arm

Previous article
'HRNRH': Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan reports 1st mpox case

Technology

We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO

News

Jonathan Majors' alleged victim granted temporary protection before court date

Sports

ITTF president visits COC president in Beijing

Sports

You'll only realise how much he's missed when he goes: Morgan on Dhoni

Technology

Chinese researchers achieve ultra high-speed communication via 6G

News

Vidyut Jammwal is a man on a mission to safeguard his country in 'IB 71' trailer

News

Aayush Sharma hits back at trolls who ridicule wife Arpita Khan over her looks

News

50 years after 'The Exorcist', the horror saga returns in a scarier reboot

Sports

Chefs de mission seminar held to update Hangzhou Asian Games preparations

News

Keanu Reeves kept spinal injury secret so he didn't lose 'The Matrix'

Technology

Blue tick reappears for many influential users on Twitter

News

Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure for reportedly masturbating on flight

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify thousands of unknown viruses in babies' gut

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll try to play a near-perfect game in our upcoming matches, says Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel

Sports

Castellanos scores four as Girona thrash Real Madrid

Sports

Multiple countries interested in hosting 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

News

How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa – Jhukega Nahi Saala'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US