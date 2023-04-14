scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) The Telangana State Medical Council has suspended the license of a private doctor for six months for operating on the healthy right leg of a patient instead of the left leg.

The Council suspended the license of Karan M. Patil, an orthopedician of Hyderabad. He had operated on the healthy right leg of a patient instead of the left leg. After realizing the blunder, the doctors operated on the left leg.

The victim had complained to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). After an investigation, the Medical Council found the doctor guilty of negligence. An order suspending the doctor’s license for six months was issued on Thursday by Council chairman V. Rajalingam.

In another case, the Council suspended the license of a private doctor of Mancherial district for three months for not referring a Dengue patient to a better hospital resulting in his death. The patient’s family members had complained to the district collector that doctor Ch. Srikanth did not timely refer the patient to a hospital with better facilities and the delay resulted in the patient’s death.

On the basis of the district collector’s report, the Medical Council took up the investigation and ordered suspension of doctor’s license for three months.

Both the doctors have been asked to surrender their certificates to the Council. However, the doctors can file an appeal against suspension in 60 days.

–IANS

ms/dpb

Previous article
Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack
Next article
Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Kiss will melt your hearts

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

News

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh work out together, trainer says ‘gymming got better’

News

Badshah's 'Sab Gazab' is 'very minimalistic' in technical terms, was conceived before hit track 'Jugnu'

Technology

Funding in Indian startups plunges 75% in Q1 2023, no new unicorn in 3 months

Technology

Twitter situation is very frustrating: Substack CEO

Health & Lifestyle

Absence of vaccines in hospitals heightens Covid, H3N2 fears in Bihar

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane blitz, Gaikwad's patient 40 not out help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians

Sports

East Bengal, Odisha FC share spoils in Hero Super Cup Group B tie

News

When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore

Sports

Super Cup: RoundGlass Punjab FC lose 3-1 against Kerala Blasters FC

Sports

IPL 2023: What I always look for is to make as many runs in Power-play as possible, says Wriddhiman Saha

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

Sports

Three int'l teams to compete in Air Force hockey meet

News

Soundarya Sharma is training for MMA ‘for something special overseas’

Sports

IPL 2023: Disney Star elated with the response, says 30.7 cr viewers tuned in for first 10 matches

Health & Lifestyle

Over 8.5L people visit Kochi Biennale's 5th edition

News

Wamiqa Gabbi's role in 'Jubilee' is a tribute to legends like Madhubala

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US