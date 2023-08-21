scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Immune cells present long before infection may help predict flu symptoms

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 20 (IANS) Influenza infection could more accurately predict if an individual would develop symptoms than current methods which primarily rely on antibody levels, according to a study.

The study found certain immune cells were associated with increased protection, while other immune cells were associated with increased susceptibility to developing symptoms after catching the virus.

“We’ve been struggling for decades, if not centuries, with why some people get sick with infections and some don’t,” said Richard Webby, from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Department of Host-Microbe Interactions.

“This is one of the best attempts to try and figure that out for influenza. We were able to measure many different immune parameters from a single blood draw and correlate them with protection from, or susceptibility to, infection symptoms.”

In the study, published in the journal Nature Immunology, the researchers found that having a more functionally diverse set of immune cells was correlated with increased protection from flu symptoms.

The group identified these cells by comparing the immune cells present in the blood of patients who had symptoms from flu infection to those who were asymptomatic or uninfected.

The blood samples, taken up to six months before that flu season, showed very different sets of immune cells in the two groups.

Those without symptoms not only had a more functionally diverse set of immune cells but those cells were also associated with an influenza-specific long-term response, sometimes called the memory response.

Patients with symptoms tended to have a more similar set of inflammatory immune cells, which are more likely to be involved in a nonspecific, functionally narrow and short-term response.

Further, the study showed that those vaccinated for the flu generally had increased protective anti-flu immune cells, improving their chance of avoiding symptoms.

Those rarer individuals who were unvaccinated and avoided symptoms seemed to have a set of immune cells that mimicked the functions of the protective cells in the vaccinated population.

This may explain why some people are less affected by the flu, even when unvaccinated, than others, but it still suggests vaccination creates the best chance of avoiding symptoms.

One way to encourage this vaccine uptake is to determine the inherent risk in staying unvaccinated accurately.

“Our results reemphasize that vaccination prevents influenza symptoms, and now we can point to the increased levels of those immune cells correlated with that protection,” said Paul Thomas from St. Jude Department of Immunology

“Get your annual flu vaccine.”

–IANS

rvt/ksk

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India sees over 120% growth in EVs, hybrid vehicles surge 400%
Next article
Abhishek Banerjee: 'I don't take emotional weight of any character back home'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz in three-set classic, saves match point to clinch Cincinnati Masters title

Sports

Dream start for Ward-Prowse as Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool all win

News

Travis Barker surprises 9-year-old blind drummer at lemonade stand

News

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I don't take emotional weight of any character back home'

Technology

India sees over 120% growth in EVs, hybrid vehicles surge 400%

News

Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap close IFFM 2023 with ‘Kennedy’

Technology

Artworks created by AI can't be copyrighted, rules US judge

Sports

He knows when to pull the trigger: Ruturaj Gaikwad lauds Rinku Singh for his stunning knock against Ireland

News

Big B sends a heartfelt appreciation letter to Saiyami Kher for her performance

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinning in blue at airport

Technology

Madhav Sheth brings Honor brand to India with 100% local licensing, Rs 1,000 cr investment

News

Salman sets internet ablaze with his new 'hairdo'; fans ask 'Tere Naam 2 or Sultan 2'

Sports

La Liga: Barca scrape home while Betis and Atletico end goalless

Technology

Most of Musk's 153 mn X followers fake, just 453K subscribe to X Premium

Technology

WhatsApp working on new text formatting tools for messaging

Sports

Union Berlin see off Mainz in Bundesliga

Technology

Meta may release Threads' web version this week

Sports

Uganda's Cheptegei wins 10,000m world title three times in a row

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US