India logs 10,158 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike since Sep 2022

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India reported 10,158 new Covid-19 cases, marking the highest single-day spike since September 2022, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday.

The new figures have pushed the active caseload to 44,998. The active cases stand at 0.10 per cent.

The data revealed that the daily and weekly positivity rates currently stood at 4.42 per cent and 4.02 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, 5,356 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased the total recoveries to 4,42,10,127. The recovery rate was recorded at 98.71 per cent.

In the same period, 2,29,958 tests were conducted increased the total number to 92.34 crore.

Also in the last 24 hours, 327 doses were administered. The country has so far administered 220.66 crore vaccine doses.

