Inspiring consumers to re-imagine their bath space

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANSlife) Kohler brings out three different brand films for its new campaign ahead of the forthcoming festive season meticulously crafted to spark creativity and awaken a deep longing for a more dynamic and smart home environment. The brand takes the viewers on an immersive journey of Colours and Finishes, Sveda Washbasin and Purewash Electronic Toilet Seat. The campaign film highlights the captivating impact of this newly designed range of products on consumers and underscores the aspiration to introduce elevated aesthetics and experience in the bath spaces.

The brand film celebrating Colours by Kohler is a journey that beckons viewers to imagine a world where every aspect is as vibrant and lively as the exquisite palette offered. It paints a vivid picture of a world bathed in colors and finishes, reminding us of the transformative potential of these elements to awaken a deep longing for living spaces that exude individuality and vitality.

With Sveda, the campaign film showcases an aspiration for individuals to surround themselves with products that prioritise their skin’s health and beauty. Sveda, a first-of-its-kind product that includes steam within the washbasin space transforms daily skincare rituals into moments of indulgence.

Inspiring users to envision a world where intelligence permeates every facet of their lives, the Pure wash Electronic Toilet Seat consists of an automatic open and closure feature, combined with a UV cleaning bidet for ultimate comfort and hygiene.

Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions and brought to life by the creative process of Corcoise Films, all three films beautifully encapsulate the narrative of the brand – to make bathroom the centerpiece of one’s home.

Commenting on the three brand films Vishal Chadha, Managing Director – K&B, India & South Asia says, “At Kohler, we believe that our home serves as a canvas for self-expression. With the release of the brand films ahead of the festive season, we extend an invitation to our consumers to curate spaces that resonate with their essence and personality and, in turn, inspire their social circle.”

He further added, “Kohler is dedicated to offering innovation driven by deep consumer understanding and executed with design excellence. With the three campaign films, the brand elevates itself to new heights by introducing industry-first products. These brand films stand as a tribute to self-expression, a jubilation of cutting-edge technology and a testament to holistic wellness.”

“The brief was sharp right from the outset. Once we experienced the beautiful products we too couldn’t stop talking about the form & function. This is what led us to the simple insight. With the unique designs and futuristic functions of the products by Kohler, the customers expectation from everything in the world around them is held at a much higher standard. The three films capture this insight with stark visuals inspired by the range itself,” adds Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, from Tilt Brand Solutions.

The high-decibel campaign will feature across digital and offline platforms covering Google, Meta- Facebook & Instagram, OTT, and TV.

