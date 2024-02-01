scorecardresearch
Interim Union Budget 2024: Govt to encourage cervical cancer vaccination for girls

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer.

“Our government will encourage vaccination for girls from the age group of 9 to 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer. Various schemes for maternal child care will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation, upgrades of anganwadi centres under saksham anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care, and development,” she said while presenting the interim budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

“Several youths are ambitious to get qualified as doctors. Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructures under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations,” Sitharaman added.

