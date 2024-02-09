Israeli operations endanger lives at hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis: Health Ministry

Gaza, Feb 9 (IANS) The Gaza-based Health Ministry has warned that the Israeli army is endangering the lives of medical personnel, the wounded, and the displaced at the Nasser Hospital in the southern Khan Younis city.

The Ministry’s Spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said on Thursday in a statement that the Nasser Hospital is facing “a health and humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the Israeli siege and targeting,” mentioning that around 300 medical staff, 450 wounded people, and 10,000 displaced people inside the hospital are “at risk of being killed and starving”.

He added the hospital is facing a severe shortage of anesthetic drugs, intensive care units, and surgical supplies, as well as a cessation of electric generators in less than 48 hours due to a lack of fuel, Xinhua news agency reported.

He accused the Israeli army of obstructing the movement of ambulance vehicles and hindering the arrival of the wounded and patients to the hospital.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila announced on Wednesday that 340 doctors and healthcare workers in the health sector have been killed due to the ongoing Israeli war since October 7, 2023.

She added during a protest organised by the Ministry and the Palestinian health sector in front of the United Nations headquarters in Ramallah that around 900 doctors and healthcare workers have been injured, while Israeli authorities have detained around 100 others.

