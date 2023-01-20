scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

“It is never too late to start your health transformation,” says dietitian Tanvee Tutlani

By Glamsham Brand Desk
Dietitian Tanvee Tutlani

How many times have we put off our diet and exercise plans to the next day or week or a personal milestone? We often begin only to quit thinking about how late it is in life or time. “I already got married, who has to see me.” “I am already 100 kgs, I should have done something earlier”. These and so many other excuses either mark our procrastination or the refusal to begin our journey to better health outcomes. However, dietitian Tanvee Tutlani says that age and weight are just numbers and one can start their journey to good health anytime. “Whether you are 8 or 80, now is the right time to start”, says the dietitian who has first-hand experience with health transformation. Tanvee was an obese child who once decided to change her lifestyle and thus began her journey of transforming herself and others.

She vividly remembers how it often seemed impossible to wear the clothes she liked or run a few kilometres. She also remembers the bullying and the remarks that she had to bear. She started going to the gym and cut junk food completely from her diet. She also came up with a food and sleep routine that prevented her from going off track with respect to her goals. Months of hard work later, Tanvee reached her dream body, endurance and fitness. “My body amazed me with its capabilities”, says Tanvee with pride. Later, she started offering advice to friends and family who reached out to her with the hope of losing weight.

Tanvee also enrolled in a formal course to learn the basics of diet and nutrition. This helped her reach more people and help them with their fitness goals. Over 5000 customers and a multitude of social media followers later, she is now a revered fitness influencer who often talks about the myths in the fitness industry, sustainable ways to lose weight and a lot more.

Her journey has been inspirational and her advice has been the holy grail for several people who have achieved remarkable results just by following her actionable insights. In a recent interview, she was asked about the best piece of advice and she said “Just Begin”. Her followers and other people who were on the fence about beginning their journey believe that this advice sounds simplistic but is pure gold.

Tanvee says that she is thankful to God, her family and the easily available information and research for playing an important role in her journey. She says that she always follows credible and science-backed information, and her plans are also customized based on health research. Tanvee has established herself as a credible name in the fitness industry over the past decade and hopes to spread her wings wider. We wish her luck.

Previous article
India penalised 60% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI win over New Zealand
Next article
Mission Majnu Dialogues: Sidharth Malhotra’s powerful dialogues as Majnu and a Jasoos
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US