“It is never too late to start your health transformation,” says dietitian Tanvee Tutlani

How many times have we put off our diet and exercise plans to the next day or week or a personal milestone? We often begin only to quit thinking about how late it is in life or time. “I already got married, who has to see me.” “I am already 100 kgs, I should have done something earlier”. These and so many other excuses either mark our procrastination or the refusal to begin our journey to better health outcomes. However, dietitian Tanvee Tutlani says that age and weight are just numbers and one can start their journey to good health anytime. “Whether you are 8 or 80, now is the right time to start”, says the dietitian who has first-hand experience with health transformation. Tanvee was an obese child who once decided to change her lifestyle and thus began her journey of transforming herself and others.

She vividly remembers how it often seemed impossible to wear the clothes she liked or run a few kilometres. She also remembers the bullying and the remarks that she had to bear. She started going to the gym and cut junk food completely from her diet. She also came up with a food and sleep routine that prevented her from going off track with respect to her goals. Months of hard work later, Tanvee reached her dream body, endurance and fitness. “My body amazed me with its capabilities”, says Tanvee with pride. Later, she started offering advice to friends and family who reached out to her with the hope of losing weight.

Tanvee also enrolled in a formal course to learn the basics of diet and nutrition. This helped her reach more people and help them with their fitness goals. Over 5000 customers and a multitude of social media followers later, she is now a revered fitness influencer who often talks about the myths in the fitness industry, sustainable ways to lose weight and a lot more.

Her journey has been inspirational and her advice has been the holy grail for several people who have achieved remarkable results just by following her actionable insights. In a recent interview, she was asked about the best piece of advice and she said “Just Begin”. Her followers and other people who were on the fence about beginning their journey believe that this advice sounds simplistic but is pure gold.

Tanvee says that she is thankful to God, her family and the easily available information and research for playing an important role in her journey. She says that she always follows credible and science-backed information, and her plans are also customized based on health research. Tanvee has established herself as a credible name in the fitness industry over the past decade and hopes to spread her wings wider. We wish her luck.