scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Kenya heightens surveillance after outbreak of Marburg in Tanzania

By News Bureau

Nairobi, March 23 (IANS) Kenyan health authorities have said they are on high alert after neighbouring Tanzania detected the first-ever case of Marburg virus disease in the country’s northwest Kagera region.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday directed all health personnel at the various points of entry to ensure all travellers entering the country from Tanzania are screened.

Tanzanian health authorities said on Tuesday that laboratory tests show that a strange illness that killed five people in Kagera region last week was caused by the Marburg virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Benjamin Murkomen, port health officer in Kenya’s Ministry of Health, directed all health surveillance staff and emergency response teams to enhance screening as the virus continues to spread in parts of Tanzania.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said the WHO is working with the Tanzanian government to “rapidly scale up control measures to halt the spread of the virus and end the outbreak as soon as possible”.

According to the WHO, Marburg virus disease is highly virulent and causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent; it is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease.

Illness caused by the Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache, and severe malaise. Many patients develop severe hemorrhagic symptoms within seven days.

The virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat the virus, the WHO said.

However, supportive care — rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids — and treatment of specific symptoms improve survival.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
Assam's publicity blitzkrieg in Delhi to take Bihu to world stage
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Assam's publicity blitzkrieg in Delhi to take Bihu to world stage

Health & Lifestyle

Germany's BioNTech to set up centre in Israel to develop medicine, vaccines for cancer

Sports

Hockey India Junior Men Zonal: Punjab beat Delhi

Sports

Four Indians confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar help Australia beat India by 21 runs, take series 2-1 (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Partnerships are crucial and we failed to do that today, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Spain midfielder Zubimendi feels happy at Real Sociedad

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

Raj: Health services hit as docs go on strike against Right to Health Bill

Health & Lifestyle

Medics in J&K perform emergency operation amid strong quake tremors

Sports

Anirudh Thapa strikes in India's win over Myanmar in Tri-Nation opener

Sports

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer doubtful for participation in first half of tournament

Sports

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer announces retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 5.08%

Health & Lifestyle

Place compensation claim order of Covid victim cop's wife before GoM, HC to Delhi govt

Health & Lifestyle

Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India

News

Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'

Health & Lifestyle

Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US