scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Kerala Minister visits Thiruvanthapuram Zoo where 53 spotted deer, black bucks died

By News Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (IANS) Kerala Minister J. Chinchu Rani on Monday inspected the popular Thiruvananthapuram Zoo where all its 53 spotted deer and black bucks died in the last nine months.

She said that a health camp and medical check up will be conducted for all the zoo employees and all of them have been provided with the necessary items required to protect themselves.

The samples of the animal carcasses were being sent to the State Institute of Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode and College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy for investigation and the report states that the disease is tuberculosis caused by mycobacterium bovis.

There were concerns if this incident was kept under wraps by both the state government and Zoo authorities, as these zoonotic diseases can also affect human beings too.

According to experts there is no treatment for animals when it gets TB and culling is the only option

Since last week, officials from various departments including the state Health Services, a team from SIAD and also the Police intelligence wing visited the zoo to take stock of the situation, but those in the know of things said that there need not be any major worry as things are under control.

–IANS

sg/vd

Previous article
CCI Snooker Classic: Impressive Digvijay tames Priyank 4-0; Srini stuns Gurbaxani
Next article
Hockey World Cup: Korea fight back from 2-goal deficit to beat Argentina in shoot-out, reach quarters
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Watson, Tharanga, Albie Morkel, Dinda sign up for LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 18 (Analysis)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Korea fight back from 2-goal deficit to beat Argentina in shoot-out, reach quarters

Sports

CCI Snooker Classic: Impressive Digvijay tames Priyank 4-0; Srini stuns Gurbaxani

Sports

Topchi defeat MD Polo on Day 1 of ARC Challenge Cup Polo 2023

News

Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide

News

Esha Gaur makes B'wood singing debut with '1920: Horrors of the Heart'

News

Shakti Arora, Malvi Malhotra to be seen romancing in 'Darshan Deja Ni'

News

Tilotama reveals why she hasn't yet seen 'The Night Manager' original

Sports

Ireland men to play first Test in three years on Bangladesh tour

News

‘In your light, I learn how to love’: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul now officially man and wife

Technology

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea challenging blocking of website 'Dowry Calculator'

Sports

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife

Sports

ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay France 5-1 to seal berth in quarterfinals

Sports

Learning language of coaching from Shane, Robin, and James, says MI Emirates' batting coach Parthiv Patel

Technology

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

Technology

First Covid, now layoffs: Indian professionals undergo tremendous stress, anxiety

News

Ayesha Singh’s on-screen character all set to bring a major twist in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US