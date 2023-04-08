Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution

Thiruvananthapuram, April 8 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday, after chairing a high-level Covid analysis meeting in the wake of increasing cases, stressed on taking caution, saying hospitals in the state will conduct a mock drill as per the directive of the Centre.

George said that on Saturday, 1,801 fresh cases were recorded in the state.

“Districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam are reporting more cases. Likewise, admission to hospitals of Covid patients are slowly increasing but the saving grace is of those, only 0.8 per cent of them require oxygen beds, while 1.2 per cent are admitted to intensive care unit,” said George.

“Directions have gone to all districts that in the wake of an increase in positive cases to beef up their Covid facilities according to ‘Surge Plan’. A separate meeting of private health care providers will soon be called. All those who work in old age homes, care homes should wear N-95 masks,” added George.

She said extreme caution has to be taken by all those who have senior citizens in their homes.

“Senior citizens suffering from lifestyle diseases should ensure that they at all times, especially when they go out, wear masks. Pregnant women should also wear masks. Also, those who have to go out should ensure that they wear masks, and once they are back home, ensure that all Covid protocols are followed by using soap and sanitisers appropriately,” said George.

–IANS

sg/pgh