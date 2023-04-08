scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, April 8 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday, after chairing a high-level Covid analysis meeting in the wake of increasing cases, stressed on taking caution, saying hospitals in the state will conduct a mock drill as per the directive of the Centre.

George said that on Saturday, 1,801 fresh cases were recorded in the state.

“Districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam are reporting more cases. Likewise, admission to hospitals of Covid patients are slowly increasing but the saving grace is of those, only 0.8 per cent of them require oxygen beds, while 1.2 per cent are admitted to intensive care unit,” said George.

“Directions have gone to all districts that in the wake of an increase in positive cases to beef up their Covid facilities according to ‘Surge Plan’. A separate meeting of private health care providers will soon be called. All those who work in old age homes, care homes should wear N-95 masks,” added George.

She said extreme caution has to be taken by all those who have senior citizens in their homes.

“Senior citizens suffering from lifestyle diseases should ensure that they at all times, especially when they go out, wear masks. Pregnant women should also wear masks. Also, those who have to go out should ensure that they wear masks, and once they are back home, ensure that all Covid protocols are followed by using soap and sanitisers appropriately,” said George.

–IANS

sg/pgh

Previous article
'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words
This May Also Interest You
News

'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

Sports

IPL 2023: Win over CSK showed Gujarat Titans are capable of defending their title, says Manjrekar

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and others register win

Sports

Top seeds win their matches in All-India Fide-rated chess event in Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2023: Openers, bowlers help Rajasthan Royals crush Delhi Capitals by 57 runs (ld)

Sports

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat marches to his maiden BWF Super 300 final

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane comes in as Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to field against Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: Boult, Chahal claim three wickets each as Rajasthan thrash Delhi by 57 runs

News

Akshay Oberoi takes son Avyaan out for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' outing

News

Cheering fans throng Allu Arjun's home on b'day, 'Pushpa' star waves at them

News

Shakira takes her kids on hols before moving to Miami after split with Pique

News

James Gunn hints at possible Marvel and DC crossover

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'

News

Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'

News

Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her

Health & Lifestyle

Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified

Sports

IPL 2023: Will have to bowl well to defend 199 on a really good batting wicket, says Jos Buttler

Sports

3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, win series 2-1

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US