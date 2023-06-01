KGMU imposes fine on agency after ward boy misbehaves

Lucknow, June 1 (IANS) In an unexpected development, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the agency that deployed a ward boy on contractual basis, who allegedly misbehaved with a nurse.

The incident happened here on Wednesday. The registrar of KGMU has also ordered an inquiry followed by an FIR if the ward boy is found guilty.

It is alleged the ward boy misbehaved with a nurse and also beat her up over a petty issue on the varsity campus. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

Following the incident, the nurses staged a protest outside the Lari Cardiology where the incident took place.

According to the complaint filed by the nurse, she was working in the Lari Cardiology when the ward boy came and asked another nurse in a harsh manner to take a blood sample of a patient.

The complainant objected to his behaviour and this led to a heated exchange of words between the two. The nurse alleged that the ward boy first spoke to her in an indecent manner, and then twisted her arm.

Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU, said, “The services of the ward boy have been terminated, and a fine has been imposed on the work agency.”

