scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

KGMU imposes fine on agency after ward boy misbehaves

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 1 (IANS) In an unexpected development, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the agency that deployed a ward boy on contractual basis, who allegedly misbehaved with a nurse.

The incident happened here on Wednesday. The registrar of KGMU has also ordered an inquiry followed by an FIR if the ward boy is found guilty.

It is alleged the ward boy misbehaved with a nurse and also beat her up over a petty issue on the varsity campus. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

Following the incident, the nurses staged a protest outside the Lari Cardiology where the incident took place.

According to the complaint filed by the nurse, she was working in the Lari Cardiology when the ward boy came and asked another nurse in a harsh manner to take a blood sample of a patient.

The complainant objected to his behaviour and this led to a heated exchange of words between the two. The nurse alleged that the ward boy first spoke to her in an indecent manner, and then twisted her arm.

Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU, said, “The services of the ward boy have been terminated, and a fine has been imposed on the work agency.”

–IANS

amita/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kim Jong Un's sister says N.Korea will 'correctly' place spy satellite into orbit soon after failed launch
Next article
Sevilla overpower Roma in penalties to lift seventh Europa League title
This May Also Interest You
Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

Sports

Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie

News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US