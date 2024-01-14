HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

KGMU surgeons make surgery easier for burn patients

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Jan 14 (IANS) Doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have devised a method to make surgery easy for patients with severe burn injuries and suffering with post burn injury contracture (PBC) in the throat region, a condition where the chin comes close to the chest due to severe burns.

Dr Divya Narain Upadhyaya, senior faculty member, department of plastic surgery, KGMU, along with Dr Tanmay Tiwari of the department of anaesthesia, published a paper explaining how this situation can be dealt with and the results of the surgery can be improved.

“During surgery, inserting an endotracheal tube (ET), used necessarily to maintain proper breathing for the patient in the operating theatre, becomes difficult. This is because with the chin moved towards the chest due to burns the normal windpipe inside the body gets bent making it very difficult to insert a tube for breathing,” said Upadhyaya.

“We avoided using ET and used two different types of supraglottic devices (I-gel and BlockBuster LMA),” he added.

“Our study found that even use of supraglottic devices for PBC patients is a viable option and can reduce the incidence of unwanted cancellation of surgeries in such patients,” said Tiwari.

Doctors used camera laryngoscope which they inserted first into the windpipe during surgery.

–IANS

amita/prw

Previous article
Kane Williamson retires hurt in 2nd T20I vs Pakistan; Southee named stand-in captain
Next article
P Diddy won’t be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards after sexual assault allegations
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates