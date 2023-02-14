KGMU to introduce robotic surgery

Lucknow, Feb 14 (IANS) The department of surgery at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is planning to introduce robotic surgery in a big way.

Prof A.A. Sonkar, HoD surgery at KGMU, said, “We would go for cheaper robots to do some of the surgeries with their help. The usual price is between Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore but we would opt the ones costing around Rs 15 crore. The main benefit will be speedy recovery of the patient.”

An increasing number of surgeries in the department of surgery of KGMU are now being conducted through minimally invasive laparoscopic methods.

“Till five years ago, 50 per cent gall bladder surgeries were done through the laparoscopic method, which has now increased to 97 per cent. Similarly, laparoscopic surgeries for common bile duct (CBD) cases have increased from 20 per cent to 60 per cent and hernia from 10 per cent to 40 per cent,” he said.

He said that the increase in laparoscopic surgery has been because the department now has more equipment, expert hands and other technological advancements. Besides, people are now also more aware that surgeries done through laparoscopy are minimally invasive and recovery is fast.

“The department has 300 beds with a strength of 22 faculty members and 70 resident doctors,” he said.

On an average, over 10,000 surgeries are performed annually.

“We have also run UP’s first minimal access surgical training centre for doctors,” he added.

Meanwhile, the department of surgery is working on the plan to introduce robotic surgery for gallbladder, hernia, breast cancer and other ailments.

“We will send a proposal in this regard to higher authorities soon to grant funds for purchase of machinery and training,” said Prof Sonkar.

There has been an increase in the OPD attendance and admission in the department this year, he said.

The department is celebrating its 111th foundation day on February 18. On the occasion, a 4-day ‘Surgical Education Programme (SEP) 2023’ is being organised.

The scientific programme during the Foundation Day celebration will include three orations and one guest lecture to be delivered by surgeons of national repute.

