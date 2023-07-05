scorecardresearch
L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates 'J&K Health Conclave'

Srinagar, July 5, (IANS) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the ‘J&K Health Conclave’ on Mental Health and Non-Communicable Diseases at Srinagar on Wednesday.

On the occasion, J&K Health and Medical Education Department inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and NIMHANS.

The Lt Governor also launched India’s first Tele-MANAS Chat-bot for J&K Union Territory. The initiative will ensure round the clock services of health counsellors, clinical psychologists and consultants.

In his address at the conclave, the Lt Governor commended the efforts of Health Department to bring together medical experts on a common platform to deliberate on most challenging health issues and to generate awareness on mental health and life threatening non-communicable diseases.

“Our ultimate objective is patient-centered care and all the efforts are being made to ensure that Primary Health Centers and District Hospitals provide quality care focusing on the physical as well as emotional well-being of individual patients,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the new landmark initiatives launched today are testimony to the commitment of J&K Administration in providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to all.

The MoU inked between J&K Health and Medical Education Department and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will provide significant technical support to improve cancer care services in the UT and help us to establish Preventive Oncology Service, Day Care Centres and Palliative Care Service at District Hospitals, he said.

Another important MoU signed with NIMHANS Bengaluru will improve mental health services, training and capacity building of Medical Officers and nursing staff, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated 44 healthcare facilities worth Rs. 56.18 crore to strengthen the medical infrastructure.

He also rolled out and launched several new initiatives to strengthen health system resilience including T3- Test, Treat and Talk Anemia Camps, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Programme, and Scan and Share service for OPD registration. The Lt Governor also distributed the Volunteer Engagement certificates to ASHAs.

