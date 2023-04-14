scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Lassa fever death toll reaches 148 in Nigeria

By Agency News Desk

Abuja, April 14 (IANS) Nigeria recorded four more Lassa fever deaths in the past week, raising the death toll to 148 since the beginning of the year, health authorities said.

In its latest update on the Lassa fever outbreak in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Thursday that the viral hemorrhagic fever has spread to 25 states so far, with a total of 846 confirmed cases and 4,338 suspected cases since January while the case fatality rate stood at 17.5 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the WHO, Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus. Humans usually contract the virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats. The disease is endemic in the rodent population in parts of West Africa.

In some cases, Lassa fever has similar symptoms to malaria, appearing between one and three weeks after exposure to the virus. In mild cases, the disease causes fever, fatigue, weakness and headache.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
La Liga: Europe and relegation go head to head this weekend
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Chawla, Behrendorff three-fers, Rohit's 65 leads the way for Mumbai's win in last-ball thriller (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients' blood plasma may predict severity, death: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression persistent symptom in long Covid patients: Study

News

Cheering fans throng Allu Arjun's home on b'day, 'Pushpa' star waves at them

News

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel

News

Gippy Grewal-starrer 'Carry on Jatta 3' teaser released

Sports

PGTI Players Championship: Chopra, Ghai, Chandra, Sanju share the lead after Day 1

News

Hansal Mehta recreates 'Khana Khazana' moment with show's star Sanjeev Kapoor

News

Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honour and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

Technology

OpenAI now offers up to $20K for finding security flaws in ChatGPT

Sports

MI always a strong side at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground: Mohd Kaif

Technology

Hyderabad varsity develops 2D Terahertz imaging system for defence applications

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' trailer hints at end of Indy's search

News

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

News

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours

News

Pranali Rathod thoroughly enjoyed Gangaur in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Sports

Koepka pulls away four clear of the field, Rahm still second at Masters

News

Siblings Day: Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US