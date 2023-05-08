scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Lucknow gears up for 'Bada Mangal' festival

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 8 (IANS) All Hanuman temples in the state capital are being spruced up for the ‘Bada Mangal’ festival that is celebrated on every Tuesday during the Hindu month of Jyestha.

The festival, interestingly, was celebrated only in Lucknow but is now being held in other parts of the state as well.

This year Bada Mangal will fall on May 9, 16, 23 and 30.

According to the popular legend, the tradition was started by Janab-e-Alia, the Hindu wife of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daulah, in the late 18th century.

“The Begum could not conceive and someone told her to pray at the Hanuman temple in Aliganj. She complied and was blessed with a son. She dreamt of a divine entity commanding her to build a Hanuman temple, so she got the old temple renovated and a new one built and thus began the Bada Mangal celebration and fair – a tradition which continues till date,” said secretary of the Aliganj Shri Mahaveerji Trust (Naya Hanuman Mandir), Rajesh Pandey.

Devotees visiting Naya Aliganj Mandir will be able to see the renovated structure of the temple.

“For the first time, women will be allowed to enter the temple from the main gate. Besides, the sanctum sanctorum has been embellished with silver. The Bhandara (community feast) will continue all day and a variety of food items will be distributed among the devotees,” said Pandey.

At Hanumant Dham, people will get to hear Agnihotri brothers reciting the Sunderkand on May 9.

“This year, we are replacing the disposable plates with clay pots, to promote the cause of environment,” said temple priest Mahant Ramsewak Das.

Several provisions have been made for devotees at Hanuman Setu Temple.

“We have arranged for an air-cooled tent from the parking till the main hall. The entry from the main entrance will, however, remain closed and a prasad of boondi laddoos will be distributed among devotees,” said secretary of the temple trust Diwaker Tripathi.

Devotees who visit the ‘Lete Hue Hanuman Mandir’ on Bada Mangal in traditional attire will get the opportunity for offering ‘sindoor’.

A team from ISKCON will be performing during the festivities as Hanuman is considered a music lover, said temple trust president Vivek Tangdi.

“A laddoo weighing 5.25 kg will be offered as bhog every Bada Mangal. Besides, sermons related to various aspects of the social life will be part of satsang,” he added.

Meanwhile, to streamline traffic and maintain cleanliness, the Lucknow police has issued guidelines ahead of Bada Mangal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that prior permission will have to be taken for organising ‘bhandaras’. “This is a must to ensure smooth traffic flow. Section 144 has also been imposed in the city,” she said.

Devotees keen to hold ‘bhandaras’ should have volunteers to ensure that vehicles are parked properly. Besides, they will also be required to clean the place after the ‘bhandara’ gets over. “Strict action will be initiated against organisers if they do not adhere to the guidelines,” the DCP added.

–IANS

amita/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Maternal PCOS can affect make sons obese: Study
Next article
S.Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal PCOS can affect make sons obese: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Japan downgrades legal status of Covid-19, relaxes measures

Health & Lifestyle

New smart surgical implant coatings can warn implant failure, cut infection

Health & Lifestyle

Leading biotech firm Twist Bioscience lays off 270 employees

Health & Lifestyle

Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue after Covid-19: Study

News

After success of Humnava Mere, Singer Jubin and Rocky re-unite for another soulful track ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’

Health & Lifestyle

Apple Watch calls for medical help for woman suffering from heart issue in US

Lyrics

Chatrapathi – Window Taley Song Lyrics starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Nushrratt Bharuccha

News

Sonam Kapoor’s speech at King Charles Coronation concert fans call it 5th std English elocution competition

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday trolled for her barbie doll pink outfit carrying ‘Daal tadka ki balti’ purse

News

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s voice is heard in this viral video

Sports

IPL 2023: No bragging rights, only leg pulling between Pandya brothers after GT beat LSG

News

Drug abuse: Kerala to deploy 'shadow police' at movie sites

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill, Saha, Mohit's clinical show power GT to huge 56-run win over LSG

Sports

Badminton: Srikanth, Chaliha join Sindhu, Prannoy in Indian squad for Asian Games

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill, Saha, Mohit clinical guide GT to a huge 56-run win over LSG

Sports

IPL 2023: Joe Root debuts as Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US