Lucknow reports 31 dengue cases, slight decline seen

Lucknow, Oct 9 (IANS) Lucknow reported a total of 31 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, marking a slight decline from the 33 cases reported the previous day, according to data provided by the health department.

Among the new cases on Sunday, Aliganj witnessed the emergence of three new dengue infections, with four cases each reported from Chandar Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, and five from Indira Nagar, according to Yogesh Raghuvanshi, the district health education information officer.

While the drop in new cases is a positive sign, experts emphasise that it should not lead to complacency among authorities.

Sheetal Verma, a senior faculty member at King George’s Medical University, stressed the importance of continued vigilance.

Manoj Agrawal, Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, appealed to the public to contact the control room and the integrated command control centre if they experience fever or encounter difficulties in accessing medical assistance.

