scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Lucknow's 153-yr-old library digitised

By News Bureau

Lucknow, Feb 26 (IANS) Lucknow’s 153-year-old Amir-ud-Daula library has been fully digitalized.

More than 80,000 digitised books and 27,000 e-magazines are now available free on the library’s website and the content is also available on a mobile app Lucknow Digital Library.

The transformation of the city’s oldest library was made possible under Smart City’s digitization project at an outlay of Rs 1.07 crore.

Chief executive officer Smart City Ltd, Inderjit Singh said the project was approved in September 2022.

“Now one can simply login to the free website or the app and get access to the digital library. It also has 1,000 books for competitive exams, 5,000 premium e-books, and 1,000 plus text books,” he said.

These books/manuscripts are available in 48 genres from science, arts, economics to languages, history, religion and law, music, culture, war, mathematics, etc. They are in almost all Indian languages and foreign languages like French and German.

As per records, the library has some rare books like Turkish history (1687), International Policy Essays on the Foreign Relations of England (1884), Modern Hinduism (1887) and Hindu Religion (1899).

Similarly, hundreds of manuscripts in Tadpatra and Bhojpatra in Sanskrit, Prakrit and Pali, dating back to the 2nd century, have also been digitised.

Librarian Harish Chandra said Amir-ud-Daula library is an indispensable part of Lucknow’s history and after digitisation it is now available for the world.

“It was established in 1868 by taluqdar Amar Hasan Khan and was part of the government museum and only government officials were allowed. But in 1887, it was opened for students and shifted to the upper part of Lal Baradari. Later, it was moved to Chhoti Chatter Manzil and from there ultimately to the current building in Kaiserbagh in 1921. The foundation stone for the building was laid by Sir H Butler,” he said.

Chandra said before digitisation, books and manuscripts were getting spoiled due to damp conditions because of rain water seeping in from the roof.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Previous article
Crowd does 'Macarena as Tyga gives Taste of Ice Cream Man at Vh1 Supersonic
Next article
Mother donates kidney to ailing son
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Mother donates kidney to ailing son

News

Crowd does 'Macarena as Tyga gives Taste of Ice Cream Man at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Medvedev masters Murray to win Qatar Open

Sports

There is pressure on everyone, it's a World Cup final, says Australian captain Lanning

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Krejcikova upsets Swiatek to win first WTA 1000 title of her career

Sports

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan do a Derby double over East Bengal FC to seal third place

Sports

Football: India go down 1-3 to Qatar in U-17s friendly

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers upset Calicut Heroes in derby thriller

Sports

Barca coach Xavi: Still league and cup to play for after European exit

Sports

Women's T20 WC: South Africa can end 'amazing tournament' with silverware, believes captain Luus

Sports

'The lack of application and discipline was unreal', Shastri advises Australian batters to go back to basics

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Chung-Hsu clinch doubles title, India's Anirudh-Prashanth finish as runners-up

Sports

Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third

Sports

Govind, Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja Memorial Int’l Boxing

Sports

New Delhi Marathon: Double Olympic champion Rudisha urges athletes to give their best, qualify for Asiad

Sports

Senior Hockey Women National: Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey MP reach final

Sports

Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Max Purcell, James Duckworth reach final

News

'Baazigar' Divine gives tadka of 'mirchi' at Vh1 Supersonic

News

Paris Hilton says she was drugged & raped during her teen years

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US