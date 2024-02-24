Madhya Pradesh CM inaugurates 2-day free cancer screening camp in Rewa

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) Madhya Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Saturday inaugurated a two-day free cancer screening camp at the Raj Kapoor Auditorium in Rewa, an official said. The initiative to set up the camp was taken by the ‘Indore Cancer Foundation’, based in Indore city.

Through the camp, thousands of potential oral and breast cancer patients from all the districts of Rewa division are being provided the facility of testing, the official said.

While inaugurating the camp, Shukla said the initiative for a free cancer screening camp was organized, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that people living in four districts of Rewa division would benefit from the camp.

He has appealed to people to visit the camp, get themselves screened for free and seek advice from the medical & health experts.

“I request people to participate in the two-day camp with their family members,” Shukla, who is also the state health minister, said.

