scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Madras HC advocate resigns from Kalakshetra Foundation complaints committee

By News Bureau

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) member of the Kalakshetra Foundation and practicing advocate of Madras High Court, B.S. Ajeetha has resigned from the post, following the sexual allegations against some faculty members.

Girl students have alleged that some male teachers were abusing them.

Advocate B.S. Ajeetha in her letter to the Director of the Kalakshetra Foundation said, “I am disturbed at the recent developments in your institution and the response of the administration to the issues.

“The present atmosphere in the institution and the large-scale discontent of women students and staff makes me rethink whether I should continue to be an external member of the Internal Complaints Committee of the institution.”

Advocate Ajeetha in the letter also said that she had her own reservations regarding the responses made by the administration in the controversy.

She said that on the basis of these issues, she doesn’t want to further associate with the Kalakshetra Foundation.

In her resignation letter, she said, “I don’t want to associate anymore with your institution and particularly to continue as a member of the Internal Complaints Committee and I hereby tender my resignation from the membership of the ICC and it shall come into force with immediate effect.”

Advocate Ajeetha said that she expected that better counsel will prevail in the administration and that things would be sorted out in a judicious manner which will be affected to all the affected students.

The practicing advocate has been working for the past four years as a member of the Internal Complaints Committee of the institution constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Places Act, 2013.

Several women students of the institute had levelled allegations of sexual abuse against the Assistant professor of the institute, Hari Padman, and three other staff members. Hari Padman has already been arrested by the Chennai Police and is in judicial custody.

–IANS

aal/dpb

Previous article
UP BJP leader's car blocks ambulance, patient dies
Next article
Samsung, MeitY to skill Indian youth in building real-life innovations
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung, MeitY to skill Indian youth in building real-life innovations

Health & Lifestyle

UP BJP leader's car blocks ambulance, patient dies

News

Samantha denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours

News

Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythological shows

Technology

FIFA launches new mobile game called 'AI League'

Technology

Google quietly limits file creation in Drive

News

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over 1 mn footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Sports

Magnus Carlsen loses on first day of Chessable Masters

Technology

US jury orders Tesla to pay $3.5 mn to worker over racial abuse

News

Riya Sharma recalls her phase of no work and slipping into depression

News

'Gumraah' helmer Vardhan Ketkar was impressed by Aditya's study of characters

Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests periodic boosters to keep Covid-19 in check

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels, picture takes over the internet

News

Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Yentamma Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

Technology

Apple may launch AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

News

Salman Khan, Venkatesh with Ram Charan do revamped version of ‘Naatu Naatu’ hookstep for ‘Yentamma’

News

Actor Sanjeev Jotangia wants to be successful like Amitabh Bachchan, Kishore Kumar, Rafael Nadal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US