Man dies in Bihar's West Champaran as ambulance not available

Patna Oct 16 (IANS) A man in Bagaha area of Bihar’s West Champaran district lost his life on Monday due to the absence of an ambulance.

The family members of Jagat Shah, 45, brought him to the sub-divisional hospital Bagaha for treatment but the doctors instead referred him to GMCH despite his critical condition.

The victim waited for the ambulance for three hours and lost his life on the bed of the hospital itself.

“Shah was having a high fever and paralysis attack on Monday morning. We had taken him to sub-divisional hospital Bagaha for the treatment. He was not diagnosed for around an hour and then a doctor came. After inspecting Jagat, he referred him to GMCH for better treatment. We have asked for an ambulance but they have not provided it for three hours,” Suresh Shah, the victim’s kin, said.

Dr Vidyanand Pal, a medical officer of sub-divisional hospital Bagaha, said: “When the patient reached the hospital, his condition was very serious. We have given the treatment and referred to GMCH. As the ambulance was not available, he died.”

–IANS

ajk/vd