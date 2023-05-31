scorecardresearch
Mandaviya deploys 6 teams of doctors for Manipur

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) In view of the violence in Manipur, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday deployed six teams of doctors in the northeastern state.

In a statement, the Ministry said, “Ministry of Health, under the direction of Minister Mandaviya has deployed several teams of doctors to Manipur with immediate effect.”

The Ministry said that six teams of doctors, with four doctors each specialising in surgery, psychiatry, medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatric, urology and emergency care will support the state to provide health facilities that have been adversely impacted due to the ongoing strife in the State.

The Ministry said that the teams consist of doctors from AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Guwahati, and NEIGRIMS Shillong.

Many people have been injured in the violence that erupted in the state on May 3.

–IANS

–IANS

