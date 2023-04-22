scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, April 22 (IANS) Women with an earlier diagnosis of colorectal cancer could be at an increased risk as well as raise raise odds of adverse outcomes in babies, showed a study.

The study, published in eClinicalMedicine, analysed 207 births in women with early-onset colorectal cancer and 1,019 births in matched controls.

The team discovered 2.5-fold higher odds of preeclampsia and a 79 per cent increased odds of emergency caesarean delivery in women with early-onset colorectal cancer compared to women without prior colorectal cancer.

Preeclampsia is a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure.

Colorectal cancer was also associated with a 2.3-fold higher odds of preterm birth, which was particularly pronounced for medically induced preterm birth.

“The findings of our study provide crucial evidence to support the clinical management of women with this condition during their reproductive years,” said lead author Dr. Yin Cao, Associate Professor of Surgery and Medicine from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, US.

“Of note, we however found no increased odds of congenital malformations, or small for gestational age birth in women with colorectal cancer,” added Professor Jonas F. Ludvigsson, paediatrician at Orebro University Hospital, and Professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet.

Early-onset colorectal cancer (diagnosed before age 50) has risen worldwide, resulting in more women at reproductive age diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Studies of pregnancy and neonatal birth outcomes in cancer survivors have been focused on adolescent and young adult cancers and cancers of the female reproductive organs, with little attention to colorectal cancer.

“To date, clinical guidelines for colorectal cancer have not yet included specific recommendations for managing reproductive outcomes of female survivors,” Cao said.

“Our study underscores the importance of incorporating such considerations into cancer survivorship guidelines, particularly with respect to pregnancy and neonatal outcomes.”

–IANS

rvt/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Indian study shows Covid XBB.1.16 raising conjunctivitis risk in infants
Next article
Actor Sudhanshu Pandey: Outsiders are not really welcomed the way they should be
This May Also Interest You
News

Paras Kalnawat shares about his bond with Sana Sayyad in 'Kundali Bhagya'

Technology

Apple TV launches 'multiview' feature in beta for sports streams

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, Warner guide Delhi Capitals to 4-wicket win over KKR

Health & Lifestyle

UP man donates kidney to save 20-yr-old son

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer is hopefully not too far away, says Jason Behrendorff

News

Vipul Shah on 'Crimes Aaj Kal': 'Social media spurs crime'

Technology

Twitter adds more 'govt-funded' labels to global media, faces outcry

News

I-T searches continue at premises of Tollywood production house

Sports

AIFF makes amendments in regulations on status and transfer of players

Health & Lifestyle

New nanoparticle-based rapid test can detect mpox within minutes

News

Debutante Shine Pandey to essay an IITian in 'UP65'

Technology

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer 2 M2 chip variants

News

'Afwaah' trailer shows Bhumi, Nawaz's characters on the run

News

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen kissing at Coachella, a year after break-up

Health & Lifestyle

Ayush sector all set to provide efficient, holistic, affordable and quality health services through 'Ayush Grid' and AI

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana starts administering booster doses of Covid vaccine

News

Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes delivery boy as he tries taking selfie with actor

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US