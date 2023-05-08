scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Maternal PCOS can affect make sons obese: Study

By Agency News Desk

London, May 8 (IANS) Sons born to women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are three times more likely to develop obesity, a precursor to many diseases including heart disease and diabetes, according to a study.

PCOS is caused by the ovaries producing too much of the sex hormone testosterone. The disease affects around 15 per cent of women of childbearing age worldwide and is a condition that can make it difficult to get pregnant. In addition, the disease is associated with various health problems such as diabetes, obesity, and mental illness.

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden said the findings highlight a previously unknown risk of passing PCOS-related health problems across generations through the male side of a family.

While it is not yet clear how sons of women with PCOS are affected, research suggests that they are more likely to have weight and hormone problems.

The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, also showed that daughters of women with PCOS have a five-fold risk of developing the same disease.

“We discovered that sons of women with PCOS have a three-fold risk of obesity and of having high levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol, which increases the risk of developing insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes later in life,” said Elisabet Stener-Victorin, Professor at the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Karolinska Institutet.

“The findings are important because they highlight the risk of passing health problems down through the male side of a family, and they may help us in the future to find ways to identify, treat and prevent reproductive and metabolic diseases at an early stage,” she added.

In the study, the team included over 460,000 sons born in Sweden between July 2006 and December 2015. Of these, roughly 9,000 were sons of women with PCOS. The researchers then identified which of the children were obese.

The findings were also confirmed in a mouse study, where the researchers examined male offspring of female mice that before and during pregnancy were fed either a standard diet or a diet rich in fat and sugar, and were exposed to high levels of the male sex hormone dihydrotestosterone during pregnancy to mimic the pregnancy of normal weight individuals and obese women with PCOS.

The male mice were then fed a standard diet until adulthood when their fat distribution and metabolism were examined.

“We could see that these male mice had more fat tissue, larger fat cells, and a disordered basal metabolism, despite eating a healthy diet,” Stener-Victorin said.

To investigate the reproductive function of the offspring and whether physiological characteristics can be passed on from generation to generation, the first-generation male mice were mated with healthy female mice that were not exposed to male sex hormones or a diet rich in fat and sugar.

The whole process was repeated in the second generation to reach the third generation which is the first generation that was not affected by the mother condition.

“Through these experiments, we can show that obesity and high levels of male hormones in the woman during pregnancy can cause long-term health problems in the male offspring. Their fat tissue function, metabolism, and reproductive function deteriorate, which in turn affects future generations,” said Qiaolin Deng, Associate Professor at the varsity.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Japan downgrades legal status of Covid-19, relaxes measures
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Japan downgrades legal status of Covid-19, relaxes measures

Health & Lifestyle

New smart surgical implant coatings can warn implant failure, cut infection

Health & Lifestyle

Leading biotech firm Twist Bioscience lays off 270 employees

Health & Lifestyle

Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue after Covid-19: Study

News

After success of Humnava Mere, Singer Jubin and Rocky re-unite for another soulful track ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’

Health & Lifestyle

Apple Watch calls for medical help for woman suffering from heart issue in US

Lyrics

Chatrapathi – Window Taley Song Lyrics starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Nushrratt Bharuccha

News

Sonam Kapoor’s speech at King Charles Coronation concert fans call it 5th std English elocution competition

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday trolled for her barbie doll pink outfit carrying ‘Daal tadka ki balti’ purse

News

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s voice is heard in this viral video

Sports

IPL 2023: No bragging rights, only leg pulling between Pandya brothers after GT beat LSG

News

Drug abuse: Kerala to deploy 'shadow police' at movie sites

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill, Saha, Mohit's clinical show power GT to huge 56-run win over LSG

Sports

Badminton: Srikanth, Chaliha join Sindhu, Prannoy in Indian squad for Asian Games

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill, Saha, Mohit clinical guide GT to a huge 56-run win over LSG

Sports

IPL 2023: Joe Root debuts as Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sports

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Punjab, AP. Chandigarh, Bihar win on Day 4

Technology

Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US