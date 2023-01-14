Mohnish Doultani shares the best itinerary from his two-month Bali trip

Almost every travel journal is incomplete without Bali. Needless to say, it is a dream destination for millions. Tell us, aren’t you too getting your ducks in line to take a trip to this enchanting island? If yes, then we have the best man who can provide you with the aptest information. He recently spent two months on this island and knows the best about it. Yes, you guessed him right! He is Mohnish Doultani.

This famous travel vlogger, who is held in high regard for his amazing and nifty content, has been to Bali and shared all the details that you need before you land in this beautiful place.

Best Stays in Bali

According to Mohnish Doultani, there are many places where you can stay. From affordable hostels to luxurious villas, Bali has the best of everything. But La Cabane, Firefly Eco Lodge, Munduk Moding Plantation, and Desa Hay Munduk Cabins are his top favourites. Speaking of Firefly, it’s one of the best stays you will ever experience. The nest-like homes built in nature’s adobe will give you the best view of Bali. But if you want some luxury experience, then Munduk Moding Plantation with a private infinity pool and jacuzzi is all you need. However, if you are going for a workation, the Alila Villas are truly magical.

Best Cafes and Beach Parties in Bali

Throughout his two-month stint in Bali, Mohnish Doultani explored numerous cafes. From this, he gave a huge thumbs up to Bias Courtyard, Lazy Cats Cafe, Neon Palms, and Crumb & Coaster. From the ambiance to the food, these cafes are a complete delight that you don’t want to miss. For beach parties, Mohnish suggests Finns Beach Club, which has a superb pool, free entry, a beautiful sunset, and reverberating music.

Total Budget of Bali

Bali is considered one of the most popular tourist destinations. Besides, it is also cheap as compared to other foreign trips. According to Mohnish Doultani’s travel vlogs, the per-day budget for Bali could be Rs. 2700. While hotels may cost Rs. 1000, hostels may charge up to Rs. 500. If you are renting a bike, it might cost you Rs. 400 with petrol and the food and drink may start at Rs. 400. If you are planning to have adventure and fun, then know that beach parties can range from free entry to Rs. 250, and snorkeling starts at Rs. 500.

To get more details about the Bali vacation, you can watch Mohnish Doultani’s other reels and posts, or slide into his DM with your quick questions by visiting his Instagram page…